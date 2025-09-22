Two schemes in Dublin 22: new homes in Clonburris and Clondalkin from €480,000

Keepers Lock, Clonburris, Dublin 22

DNG New Homes, from €480,000

The next phase at Keepers Lock is set to include three- and four-bedroom houses. The scheme by Kelland Homes is in the new town of Clonburris, which is a government-designated development zone. When complete, the town is due to be home to more than 9,000 residences and is to feature green spaces, sports fields and retail units.

Selling through DNG New Homes, a total of 20 houses are set to be released in the next launch at Keepers Lock, to include 16 three-bedroom mid- and end-terrace houses extending to 113sq m (1,216sq ft), with prices from €480,000. Four four-bedroom semidetached homes extending to 133sq m (1,429sq ft) will also be released, priced from €545,000.

All houses will be A-rated and fitted with a heat pump with dual zone controls, double-glazed windows, high levels of insulation and an on-demand ventilation system.

Keepers Lock: livingroom

Kitchen

Bedroom

Garden

The kitchens will come with bespoke units from FitzGerald Kitchens, and appliances will include a Neff oven and electric hob, and an integrated dishwasher and fridge-freezer.

Bathrooms will have rainfall showers and heated towel rails, with wall and floor tiling in wet areas.

Every household will become a member of the estate’s management company, which will oversee the affairs and day-to-day running of the estate, with fees estimated to be between €580 and €620.

When complete, there will be a total of 256 homes at the scheme, which is located close to Fonthill-Clondalkin train station, as well as the Luas Red Line stop at the Red Cow.

Kilcarbery Grange, Kilcarbery, Clondalkin, Dublin 22

DNG New Homes, from €515,000

Kilcarbery Grange streetscape

Situated just west of the suburb of Clondalkin is Kilcarbery Grange, which was first launched to the market in May 2022. The development, which is a partnership between South Dublin County Council and Adwood Ltd, is the first large-scale scheme to be built on local authority lands in more than a decade.

When complete, there will be a total of 1,104 homes at Kilcarbery Grange in the form of apartments, duplexes and three- and four-bedroom houses. Two well-established building firms, Maplewood Residential and the Adroit Company, have joined forces under the name Adwood Ltd to deliver the project.

The site is spread over 70 acres and allows for plenty of green spaces, with Corkagh Park just south of the development, as well as 16 per cent of the area given over to greenery.

The final phase of Kilcarbery Grange is launching this month through DNG. A total of 18 houses are due to be released, including four four-bedroom mid-terrace houses extending to 150sq m (1,615sq ft), priced from €515,000; and five four-bedroom midterrace houses extending to 155sq m (1,668sq ft), priced from €525,000.

One four-bedroom semidetached home extending to 150sq m (1,615sq ft) is also available, priced at €530,000, as well as four four-bedroom end-terrace and semidetached houses extending to 156sq m (1,679sq ft), with prices from €535,000.

Kilcarbery Grange: livingroom

Kitchen

Bedroom

Four showhouses are for sale in this release, with contents included in each home, except for the four-bedroom end-of-terrace, which will just include flooring. A three-bedroom semidetached home at 108sq m (1,163sq ft) is priced at €540,000; a three-bed end-of-terrace with a floor area of 114sq m (1,227sq ft) is €565,000; a four-bed midterrace measuring 150sq m (1,615sq ft) costs from €590,000; while a four-bedroom end-of-terrace is the largest, at 156sq m (1,679sq ft), and priced at €560,000.

The A-rated homes have been designed by BKD architects and all come with heat pumps and mechanical ventilation systems. Kitchens are fitted with grey Shaker-style units with stone-effect worktops. A nice feature in the houses is the extra-height ceilings on the ground floor, which will be painted, along with the woodwork, in a neutral colour.

Bathrooms are fitted with contemporary suites and pressurised showers, while most bedrooms, depending on house type, have built-in wardrobes.

A management company will be put in place and the service charge for the houses is expected to be about €680 a year, which will include refuse collection.

The estimated completion date for the scheme is early 2026, with the area already becoming established thanks to a Lidl supermarket now open for business, and more retail and childcare facilities on the way.

The nearest train station is Clondalkin-Fonthill about a 20-minute cycle away, which takes you into Heuston station in Dublin. It’s an 18-minute journey by bike to the redline Luas line stop at the Red Cow.