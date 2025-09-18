A fully renovated Georgian home in the centre of Dún Laoghaire with a a 54ft-long garden

Address : 30 Mulgrave Street, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin Price : €1,650,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's International Realty

Running parallel to Northumberland Avenue and Patrick Street, Mulgrave Street is bang in the centre of Dún Laoghaire, so you could easily live here without needing a car.

Number 30, which has just launched to the market, lies closer to the Tivoli Road end, where it becomes Royal Terrace West, so is a quieter spot than the southern part which intersects with George’s Street.

It was bought by the current owners in 2019 for €640,000, according to the Property Price Register. The owners say it was then laid out as five flats, some of which were bedsits, and the property required a complete renovation.

This 205sq m (2,207sq ft) four-bedroom home, in walk-in condition, dates from the 1840s and is now on the market through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, seeking €1.65 million. It’s B1 energy rating is telling of the costly works carried out.

Behind its newly plastered facade, insulation under the flooring and underfloor heating were installed and while the entire roof was being replaced, insulation was added there too. The home is now heated via a heat pump.

Everything throughout the property has been repaired or replaced, including the sash windows, which are now double glazed and were restored by Timberlane Design. The original ceiling coving was moulded to create blueprints for broken plasterwork to ensure replica works remained sympathetic to the almost 200-year-old design. And, by retaining a mezzanine livingroom to the rear, it meant the original staircase could remain in situ.

The renovation was executed under the watchful eye of architectural team Kruger Lyons, who designed an extension to the kitchen, which added a dining space. Here, light beams in from panes of glazing overhead and panelled doors, which open to the garden. More light floods between the hallway and kitchen thanks to a glass door.

From the dining area, new herringbone timber flooring runs into the kitchen. Here, slatted wooden fittings with Dekton counters give an elegant and contemporary feel.

Also on this floor is a livingroom overlooking the garden, which retains its original flooring, a fine home office – linked to a ground-floor bedroom and en suite – which is ideal for multigenerational living. This space also has the benefit of opening out to the rear garden. A utility/cloakroom is also on this floor.

Upstairs lies a family bathroom and three fine bedrooms, the principal of which is en suite. It has a rather large dressingroom, which would have been a fourth upstairs bedroom in the past.

Downstairs, under hall level, a basement was deepened and is now a versatile den space that opens out to the garden to a sunken patio with patterned grey floor tiles and steps up to the garden.

It’s great to see bold colours used; here they add character to this late-Georgian home, while also making architectural details pop.

The fact that there are now three doors from the house to the garden means it’s an integrated space, and very much part of the fabric of the house itself. Here old granite walls have been restored and cleaned ready for their new lease of life, while the installation of a new lawn adds a sense of lushness. Extending to 52ft in length, it’s a great space for entertaining.

In terms of access, Dún Laoghaire Dart station is about a 10-minute walk away, and the property is close to numerous bus routes. For sailors, you’ll be spoilt for choice with three yacht clubs within a 10-minute stroll, and the area is served by numerous restaurants and cafes.