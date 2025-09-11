Luxurious six-bed home in quiet Churchtown enclave for €2.25m

Address : 14 Glenbower Park, Churchtown, Dublin 14 Price : €2,250,000 Agent : Savills

Glenbower in Churchtown is a small cul-de-sac featuring houses shaped like Toblerones, so steeply pitched are their roofs. Built in the 1950s, it’s a unique place.

Number 14, situated on a large triangular site, backs on to the grounds of Ardtona House School. The home’s current owners bought it in 2004 and spent two years renovating it, undertaking such a comprehensive job that the 271sq m (2917sq ft) property still presents as fresh 20 years on. With a B1 Ber, it is now on the market with Savills, seeking €2,25 million.

They added a large, wraparound extension and, extending into the tall attic, created a third floor. Architect Brian Leyden created a light-filled modern home that will require little of new owners bar unpacking as the couple regularly updated and maintained the property.

Electronic gates pull back to reveal a cobble-locked drive with enough parking space for several cars. The front door opens on a bright, tiled hallway with a feature walnut staircase with intricate carving. A guest bathroom is situated on the right and a small sittingroom – or music room, as the family call it – on the left. It has a gas inset fire and is very cosy.

Steps lead down to a vast livingroom with floor-to-ceiling windows studded throughout, a gas inset fire, and a dining area at the end. A wide pair of French doors open out to the garden and the room connects back to the gleaming kitchen and breakfastroom.

Installed by Miele almost 20 years ago, the kitchen has two ovens, an integrated coffee machine and microwave, no less than three full-length fridge freezers, a five-ring gas hob, and an island topped with moulded Corian.

At the end of the kitchen is the breakfastroom; like the dining area, it has French doors that open on to the extensive deck behind the house. A small sittingroom is on the right – the back of the house has plenty of rooflights that pour light into the living areas. Walnut doors and floors add warmth and balance out the expanses of shining tile underfoot, all heated by a geothermal heating system dug into the back garden.

A self-contained suite at the right side of the ground floor opens from the utility, which also functions as a stand-alone kitchen. With a shower room and bedroom, this would make ideal accommodation for an au pair or student.

An arched window is a feature on the stairs leading to the first floor, which has four bedrooms, two of which are en suite. There’s a handsome family bathroom on this floor. Despite the renovation having been completed two decades ago, everything feels and looks bang up to date.

All the bedrooms are carpeted and the bathrooms have underfloor heating. The principal bedroom is large, with an extensive bank of fitted wardrobes and a closet solely for shoes and handbags.

The final floor contains one of the owner’s favourite rooms; used as a bedroom and home office, it has a pretty triangular window overlooking the garden.

The garden is a standout feature. Previous owners had it laid out as a tennis court; now one of the owner’s sons, a keen cricketer, uses it for his bowling practice. The lawn is well-maintained and has, as well as the large deck for entertaining, a patio to the side that is a veritable sun trap.

A large hedge at the rear of the property could be removed to add an additional 10m of space in the garden and there is ample room, subject to planning permission, for a boutique development of a smaller property.