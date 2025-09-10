Car-free living at three-bed terrace in Sandymount for €895,000

Address : 31 Bath Avenue, Sandymount, Dublin 4 Price : €895,000 Agent : Hunters

If you work in Ballsbridge, at Grand Canal Dock or Dublin city centre, you are likely to find the location of this three-bed on Bath Avenue in Sandymount extremely convenient.

Number 31 Bath Avenue, which is in walk-in condition, is just around the corner from the Aviva Stadium. The current owner says she and her family enjoy “the buzz” on match days. They have had many no-fuss days out to rugby matches and concerts at the stadium.

The property is within walking distance from a number of schools, including St Michael’s College, Muckross Park, St Conleth’s, Teresian’s and Blackrock College. The owner says while living here, her mornings were quite stress-free as she would drop her children to school or creche and walk to work.

Hallway

Living area

Kitchen

Kitchen

Dining area

The home is also less than a 30-minute walk from the city centre and a short walk from Lansdowne Road Dart station, providing convenient travel around Dublin.

The family rarely used a car, the owner says, and would spend weekends in nearby Herbert Park or at the strand in Sandymount.

For days spent working from home, you only have to walk a few metres down the road to get coffee and a pastry at Farmer Browns cafe. The Bath pub is across the road, as well as the Old Spot, and there are a number of restaurants within walking distance.

Double bedroom

Bedroom

Back patio

View to the Aviva

Extending to 117sq m (1,259sq ft), the redbrick terraced home has a gated garden to the front laid in lawn with a paved path to the front door.

There’s a sittingroom to the front, drenched in white with recessed spotlights in the ceiling. The hallway leads to the bright L-shaped kitchen, living and dining area to the rear of the property; this section was extended by the owners in 2010.

The living area is a cosy space to relax. It flows into the kitchen and dining area to the rear, bathed in light thanks to the south-facing aspect, four-pane sliding doors and a large roof light over the dining table.

The glazed sliding doors open out to the low-maintenance back garden, with a patio and a lawn of artificial grass. The owner says they added the artificial grass as it is great for children to play on and dries quickly after rain. A garage sits to the rear.

There is also a guest loo and utility space on the ground floor.

Upstairs, the main bedroom sits to the rear, alongside the bathroom, while a second double and a single bedroom are to the front of the house.

The home is in good condition with a neutral palette that would benefit from a boost of personality from a prospective new owner.

This house in a convenient location in Dublin 4, with a C1 Ber, is on the market with Hunters seeking €895,000.