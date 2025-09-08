Detached two-bedroom Ranelagh home next to tennis club for €1.1m

Address : Winton Lodge, 9A Winton Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 Price : €1,100,000 Agent : Mullery O'Gara

Tucked between Number 9 Winton Road and Fitzwilliam Court lies Winton Lodge, a detached two-storey house which was developed by number 9 Winton Road, according to the current vendor. Dating from 2003, it was home to the late accountant Paddy Shortall.

“Dad purchased it off plans when it was being built, and he really loved to entertain here. He used to say it was like living in a five-star hotel, as he had all the trappings of the Fitzwilliam [Lawn Tennis Club] next door,” says the late owner’s son Paddy Shortall jnr.

A partner with Coopers and Lybrand (now PwC), Shortall snr is remembered as the liquidator who was appointed to examine the affairs of Merchant Banking Ltd, a bank owned by the Gallagher Group, including Patrick Gallagher who was found to have engaged in extensive fraud as the Gallagher Group, had been overextended by May 1992, and went from boom to bust.

Shortall snr discovered a series of apparently fraudulent transactions whereby depositors’ savings were used by Gallagher to prop up his speculative empire. The Irish Times described it as a “great mystery” as to “why Gallagher was never prosecuted, let alone found guilty of the 70 possible criminal offences discovered by Shortall” in the Republic, “although prosecutors in Northern Ireland locked him up for two years”.

Extending to 119sq m (1,281sq ft) and set over two levels, Winton Lodge has a dual-aspect drawingroom to the left, while opposite is a WC, a small cloakroom and a kitchen/ diningroom. Access to a private courtyard is via both the dining space and the drawingroom, allowing a lovely flow to the property with entertaining in mind.

Described as a detached mews in brochure notes, its size is that of a regular three-bedroom house, so it offers more room than a run-of-the mill mews. It also has garden space to the front and rear with access from the side to the rear courtyard, which is private. In addition, there’s off-street parking out front, but with the accessibility of its location you could happily live here without the need for a vehicle.

The kitchen, though a tad outdated from current trends, is well kitted out and a double-height ceiling in the dining space gives a greater sense of space and light, further enhanced by Velux windows. To the rear of the diningroom lies a home office, which has built-in units. Off this room is a utility and long narrow storage area.

Upstairs are two double bedrooms, one of which is en suite and a third bathroom which has the benefit of a full sized bath.

Its location is a real selling point; besides being a stone’s throw from Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club, where facilities include a club house with a dining room, squash courts, a snooker room and a swimming pool, it’s also a short stroll to St Stephen’s Green, hostelries such as O’Brien’s on Leeson Street and eateries such as Host in Ranelagh and the Canal Bank Café around the corner.

The property has two double bedrooms and three bathrooms

For sporting enthusiasts, the Aviva Stadium is within walking distance as is Herbert Park for a good stroll, while the Aircoach service to Dubin Airport is just a few minutes’ walk away.

With a Ber rating of C3, and in good order, Winton Lodge will appeal to those looking to downsize. With parking outside the door and low-maintenance gardens, it has lots of appeal for those looking to reside in a quiet but accessible spot in Dublin 6.

The redbrick house, which would make a great alternative to an apartment, is now on the market seeking €1.1 million through Mullery O’Gara.