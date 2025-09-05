Modernised and extended home in sought-after Dublin 6 housing estate for €1.695m

Address : 72 South Hill, Dartry, Dublin 6 Price : €1,695,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's International Realty

South Hill in Dartry has long been a popular spot for families looking for a forever home. The estate, which is mostly made up of semidetached properties, is off Milltown Road and is deemed very safe with just one road in and out for cars. There is also a large green in the centre allowing for kids to enjoy the freedom of playing outside while remaining close to home.

For families who have been on the lookout for a house on this Dublin 6 road, the good news is that number 72, extending to 202sq m (2,174sqft), has just been released to the market in mint condition, seeking €1.695 million through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty.

When the owners bought the house in 2011, they enlisted the help of Arc Design to upgrade and extend the property with an emphasis placed on bringing in as much light as possible. This was achieved, particularly at the back of the house, where wraparound windows and sliding patio doors allow the light to flood the entire room.

From top to bottom, the house has been well kept since its renovation. The redbrick facade is clad with ivy and has a veranda-style porch with a tiled floor.

Inside, all rooms on the ground floor lead off the hall. To the immediate left is a cosy livingroom with an open fireplace and a study, or fourth bedroom, to the right. At the back of the house is an open-plan living space that spans the width of the house and contains the kitchen, diningroom and family room.

Hallway

Livingroom

Open-plan extension

Family room

Dining area

The kitchen is fully fitted and has an island for casual seating with a dining table basking in sunlight from glazing to the rear. The family room is large enough for two sofas and has patio doors to the garden.

A utility room can be accessed from the kitchen and there’s a guest bathroom off the hallway.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms and the family bathroom. The main bedroom runs from the front to the back of the house and has a walk-in wardrobe and en suite bathroom.

Attic conversion

Bedroom

Bathroom

Back of the house

Patio

The owners took full advantage of the attic space when they converted it, and it is now set out as two separate bedrooms and a shower room.

The back garden is southwest facing and has a patio to the side that becomes part of the house when the doors from the family room and kitchen remain open. The lawn is bordered by mature trees and plants with two sheds hidden away at the back.

The owners feel the time is right to sell up and allow a family with young children to enjoy the road like they did when their sons were small, and access the many schools in the area. These include Kildare Place School, Scoil Bhríde, Lios Na Óg and St Marys Donnybrook, as well as Alexandra College, Gonzaga College, Sandford Park, St Mary’s College, and Muckross Park. The Milltown Luas stop is a five-minute walk from the house and there is also a bus stop just outside the estate.