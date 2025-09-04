What will €600,000 buy in France, Morocco, Spain, Thailand and Co Kerry?

Kerry: Caherdaniel

This three-bedroom detached home, extending to 143sq m (1,534sq ft), is set on three-quarters of an acre at the water’s edge, offering serene uninterrupted sea views. The C1-rated property offers direct foreshore access with a private stone, an ideal point from which to launch kayaks or to go swimming. There are also stunning beaches nearby and the village is 4km away. Price: €595,000. Agent: DNG Timothy O’Sullivan

Period mansion in Gray

France: Gray

This spacious period mansion, dating back to 1864, is chock full of charming details just waiting to be revived, including decorative ceiling cornicing, ornate door handles and herringbone wooden floors. It is in a charming location on the banks of the Saône with views over the picturesque town of Gray. It offers further potential in the form of an attic, annexes and outbuildings. Gray is in Franche-Comté in the east of France, less than an hour from Dijon. Price: €590,000. Agent: aplaceinthesun.com

Riad in Marrakesh

Morocco: Marrakesh

Located in the medina of Marrakesh, this riad guest house has seven bedrooms. It is laid out over two levels built around a large patio with pool and relaxation areas. The ground floor has a swimming pool, livingroom, diningroom, kitchen and relaxation areas. The passageway serves five spacious bedrooms on the first floor, each with a bathroom. A terrace offers views over the medina rooftops to the Atlas Mountains: €600,000. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

Spanish villa

Spain: Playa Flamenca

This Mediterranean-style, four-bedroom villa with a swimming pool is in Playa Flamenca on the Costa Blanca South. It is a short walk from a large shopping centre and the Saturday market, a wide variety of restaurants and amenities are also within easy reach. The beautiful sandy beaches of the Orihuela Costa resorts are just a few minutes’ drive away and it is within a 15-minute drive of golf courses, including Villamartin, Las Ramblas and Campoamor. Price: €599,000. Agent: citrinerealestate.com

Modern apartment

Thailand: Bangkok

This two-bedrooms, two bathroom luxury apartment extends to 77sq m in Thailand’s vibrant capital. The building’s design was inspired by New York art-deco architecture. It is located on Sukhumvit Road, close to BTS Thong Lo and Ekamai stations for transport. The building features many facilities for residents, including a swimming pool, fitness centre, co-working space, library, lounge, theatre room and gardens. Price: €598,543. Agent: sothebysrealty.com