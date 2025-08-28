Stylish seven-bedroom home full of surprises in Churchtown for €2.75m

Address : 17 Flemingstown Park, Churchtown, Dublin 14 Price : €2,750,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

At first glance, 17 Flemingstown Park in Churchtown is every bit the classic 1960s Dublin suburban home, nestled quietly among its similarly styled neighbours. But as you step through the front door, it becomes clear that what lies behind the walls of this unassuming property is a world away from the traditional bungalow that once stood in its place.

When the current owners bought the house in 2006, they sought the expertise of architect Brian Rainsford of Horan Rainsford Architects. The decision was made to knock down the existing bungalow and build something that would blend seamlessly with its surroundings while offering a modern, functional space for their family. The result is an A-rated, seven-bedroom home that feels fresh and contemporary, yet at no point feels out of place on the tree-lined road of midcentury homes.

One of the first things to strike you upon entering the 421sq m (4,531 sq ft) property, is the sheer scale of the double-height hallway, which immediately sets the tone for what is to come. There’s an unexpected touch of personal history with the owner’s father’s original model aeroplanes suspended in the air, a nod to family heritage that also sparks a sense of fun from the outset.

The long hallway is full of surprises. Behind one of the bespoke oak panels, there is a staircase that leads up to a light-filled bedroom. Another staircase off to the side leads to a mezzanine that’s been designed as a den for the kids – a space where there’s plenty of room for a sofa bed, a pile of toys, and a comfortable retreat from the rest of the household. And, for those who appreciate a little whimsy, there’s even a secret spot under the stairs that has been dedicated to a Sylvanian Family village.

The kitchen, which is the showstopper of the house, is behind a solid-oak door that is so large it feels like a big reveal when you open it up. Spanning the full width of the house, the space has wall-to-wall glass windows and double doors lead out into the garden. The fully fitted kitchen was designed by Arena and has an island big enough to seat four comfortably. The living area centres on a wood-burning stove and there is also enough space for a large dining table.

Hallway

Stairs up to mezzanine

Open-plan kitchen

Livingroom

For the owners, this space is not just a place to cook and eat, however, as on more than one occasion it has been transformed into a party zone thanks to the disco ball that lowers from the ceiling and music-sensitive lights that flash and pulse with the beat.

The garden also plays a role in entertaining. A bespoke glasshouse, beautifully illuminated at night, has a dining table and pizza oven – perfect for entertaining, no matter what the weather. The Koi Pond can be appreciated from indoors and outdoors as it wraps around the house, leading to a Japanese-style garden that connects with the main bedroom. It can also be viewed from the cosy triple-aspect livingroom that is at the centre of the home.

There are six bedrooms in the main house, with many changing their uses and adapting to the needs of the family through different life stages. A seventh bedroom can be found in studio that was built in 2019 above the kitchen. This 70sq m (750sq ft) open-plan space is set out as a self-contained apartment with bedroom area, living space and steps down to a fully fitted kitchen and bathroom. The studio looks out over the back garden and is at treetop height so feels completely private and peaceful. It offers an ideal solution for a guest suite, a home for a family member craving a bit of independence or even a rental opportunity.

Studio

Main bedroom

Hidden bedroom

Rear garden

Glasshouse

Flemingstown Park is just a five-minute walk from a host of local amenities, including the Cosy Bean cafe, Supervalu, Meadows & Byrne, and Pro-Fitness gym, as well as Barre Social Club, which is Dublin’s first exclusive barre studio.

In terms of sustainability, for a home built in 2006, it is as forward-thinking as its design. An A3 energy rating has been achieved through the inclusion of a geothermal heating system, underfloor heating, double-glazed windows, and the added benefit of its own well water.

It is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald with an asking price of €2.75 million.