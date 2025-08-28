Independent Valuations win Irish Times/SCSI tennis tournament for second year in a row

SCSI chief executive Shirley Coulter; the Independent Valuations team: Myles Fleeton, Rimiko Ogata, Sarah Colville and Patrick Sheehan; and Irish Times Group property manager Marguerite Stafford. Photograph: Lorraine O'Sullivan

The Independent Valuations team, who claimed the Irish Times/SCSI tennis title for the first time last year, made it two wins in a row when they retained their title in glorious sunshine at Donnybrook Lawn Tennis Club last week.

At the 36th edition of the annual event, 12 teams of property professionals donned their whites to compete for the prize.

Following a competitive afternoon of seeding matches, Hooke & MacDonald, The Irish Times, MyHome and Independent Valuations emerged as the top four contenders.

After a closely fought match, The Irish Times defeated MyHome, while Independent Valuations overcame Hooke & MacDonald, last year’s finalists, in the other semi-final.

In the end it was Independent Valuations who emerged as champions, securing a hard-fought 10–8 win against a strong Irish Times team.

The triumphant Independent Valuations team comprised Patrick Sheehan, Myles Fleeton, Rimiko Ogata and Sarah Colville.

The team’s captain, Myles Fleeton, said: “Up to last year we had spent 15 years trying to win this tournament and now we’ve won it twice in a row, which is superb.

“It’s a fantastic competition, always competitive, but always played in a good spirit. This year was no exception with high-quality tennis played throughout.

“We played the Irish Times team in the final who pushed us hard, but we hung on.”