Houses set to go to market at new Cairn scheme in Newcastle, Co Dublin, from €470,000

Address : Mason Cross, Newcastle, Co Dublin Price : €470,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

View this property on MyHome.ie

Cairn is bringing 30 new homes to the market at a new development off Athgoe Road on the outskirts of Newcastle, southwest Dublin. Mason Cross is set to comprise 101 homes when completed, including, two-, three- and four-bedroom properties.

At the entrance to the development, the ruins of a medieval tower house forms a centrepiece of a new park, and the established Taobh Chnoic Park is also just a five-minute walk away.

The sales literature for Mason Cross aims the development at “first-time buyers, growing families and commuters who want to put down roots in an attractive area with great amenities in a convenient location”.

The scheme is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald New Homes, with showhouses available to view on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 2pm.

This, the first phase release, will include two-bedroom homes – from 86sq m (927sq ft) – priced from €470,000; three-bedroom homes – with an area range of 106sq m to 114sq m (1,136 sq m to 1,231 sq ft) – priced from €500,000; and four-bedroom homes – from 129 sq m (1,393 sq ft) – priced from €585,000. These will include eight terraced homes, 12 end-terrace properties and 14 semidetached homes.

Mason Cross is a 10-minute walk from Newcastle village, a 10-minute drive to Citywest Business Campus and about a 30-minute drive from Dublin city centre, depending on traffic.

For public transport options into the city, Hazelhatch/Celbridge train station is less than a 10-minute drive away and there is a regular bus route from the village.

All homes in the scheme are built to an A2 energy rating with a highly insulated airtight design. Contemporary kitchens are included with each purchase and feature quartz worktops, a ceramic hob and integrated appliances including a dishwasher, cooker, microwave and fridge/freezer. The houses also have utility rooms with fitted countertop and space allocated for washing machine and dryer.

Bathrooms and en suites come fully fitted with tiling to floor and wet areas, with a feature tile in shower/bath.

Homes priced at €500,000 or below should qualify for the Help to Buy (HTB) scheme, wherein qualifying first-time buyers can claim a tax refund up to €30,000 towards the purchase price of a home.

The price ceiling for the First Home scheme is also €500,000 in south Dublin. The shared-equity scheme funded by the Government allows first-time buyers or other eligible homebuyers to claim funds of up to 30 per cent (or 20 per cent in conjunction with HTB) of the property purchase price to bridge the gap between what they can borrow and the property purchase price, in return for a percentage ownership in the property.