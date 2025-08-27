Georgian home with spacious garden on Blackrock’s Montpelier Place for €1.45m

Address : 3 Montpelier Place, Blackrock, Co Dublin Price : €1,450,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Dating from about 1790, Montpelier Place is a quaint, terraced cul-de-sac of handsome double-fronted houses off Temple Hill in Monkstown, yet its postal address is Blackrock. One of the earliest terraces in south county Dublin – along with Montpelier Terrace – they were constructed by developer Molesworth Greene as summer houses for the well heeled to escape the city smog.

Now more than 200 years later, the attraction for residents here remains the same – fresh air, access to the sea, and that it’s a far cry from the bustle and noise of city life. This echoed in the architectural conservation area character appraisal by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, in which the cul-de-sac is described as retaining “a suburban character that is typical to this part of Dublin since the 18th century”.

While it retains this character and atmosphere, much has changed at 3 Montpelier Place since it was first constructed more than two centuries ago. Its current owner purchased the 152sq m (1,636sq ft) house in 2013, and it appears on the Property Price Register that year for having achieved the sum of €855,000. Now more than a decade later, with an empty nest, its owner is downsizing locally.

While the house had damp proofing, new insulation and an electrical refit when she purchased it, the interiors back then were a bit outdated. Engaging Newcastle Design, who undertook a remarkable amount of work including the kitchen, utility, wardrobes and cabinetry in the main reception room, bathrooms were upgraded with tiling from Miller Brothers Stone. The ground floor has new underfloor heating, while new sash windows and external doors were installed by Carlson & Co.

Montpelier Place is a Georgian terrace of four houses

Kitchen

Dining area

Livingroom

Then in 2018 “unglamorous work” was undertaken, and this is the stuff you don’t see in brochures images. Addressing the energy rating – which is now a respectable C1 for a property of its calibre, age and the fact it has an open fireplace – an EVO Home Energy Saving system was installed, as were new radiators and solar panels with battery storage, while the attic was also floored and insulated. As a result of this, the terraced house is in turnkey condition, and all headaches of renovations are over.

Main bedroom

Main bathroom

Rear garden extends to 90ft

The garden is now one open space

Rear vehicular access

Set two floors over garden, the hub of the house is the garden level where the Newcastle kitchen and dining area are located. Painted in a timeless green/blue hue (Steel V by Paint and Paper), it’s the essence of simplicity, with adjacent storage in a utility allowing the space to be streamlined and clutter free. The open-plan area accommodates a dining area – warmed by a raised, flush wood burning stove – and overlooks the rear garden.

This is one of the real selling points of this house as it extends to 90ft in length and has a south-facing aspect. Added to this is, the owner totally transformed the space to give a parking space to the rear (there’s on-street parking to the front) which now lies behind electric gates. What were more recently two garden spaces is now a lovely, secluded spot with privacy and shelter from Silver birch trees while the old granite walls were repurposed to frame flower beds – which have the benefit of a sprinkler system.

[ What can I do about the lamp-post obstructing my driveway?Opens in new window ]

The ground floor of the property which is accessed by granite steps flanked by wrought iron railings out front, has a dual-aspect livingroom to one side, and an en suite bedroom on the other. Rising again to the first floor, its layout echoes that of downstairs, with a dual-aspect main bedroom to the right and a third bedroom to the left. There’s also a fine bathroom here which is incredibly bright thanks to large sash windows.

Its location has a wealth of amenities including swimming at Seapoint – which is a 15-minute walk – while the Dart station (Seapoint) is within a seven-minute stroll for commuting to the city. Sailing and tennis are practically on the doorstep, and there is a fine array of eateries in the locality – including Butler’s Pantry.

In walk-in condition, 3 Montpelier Place, a tranquil fully refurbished three-bedroom home with a large garden and off-street parking, is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald seeking €1.45 million.