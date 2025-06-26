Address : Merrion View Lodge, 7B Merrion View Avenue, Dublin 4 Price : €1,795,000 Agent : Mullery O’Gara

Being near schools, shops and good commuter services are key deciding factors when home-hunting. At the upper echelons of the market, number 7B Merrion View Avenue ticks a lot of boxes. It is up the street from the Merrion Centre, across the road from the Dart station, and over the wall from St Michael’s College for boys.

From the outside, the property looks like many other period terraced homes but inside it’s been quietly renovated to deliver on the many asks of demanding buyers and will appeal to families and downsizers alike.

The three-bedroom, five-bathroom property was designed by Kim Dryer of Dryer Architecture and interior designer Debi Flynn.

It is an exercise in stealth wealth. It opens into a roomy hall that has since been panelled by the current owners.

Entrance hallway

Livingroom

Kitchen

Dining and living area

They bought it during Covid and added panelling to the rooms to the front, a study that opens outside to the side passage and that also leads through to a formal sittingroom that overlooks the front.

The large, light-filled and private open-plan space to the rear will really delight home-hunters. It is almost six metres wide, with glazing on two sides, it is zoned into three distinct areas.

The kitchen, with a wall of units that includes a large pantry and a bar, is a bespoke design by Cillian Johnston that features a large island topped with a single slab of Miller Brothers marble, selected by the previous owners the morning after their big day.

Home office

Main bedroom

Bathroom

Outdoor area

In the middle and washed in loads of natural light is the dining area, and the family room overlooks the city-sized garden that is paved in the same tiles as the kitchen to knit the outdoor and indoor spaces together. It also has raised beds on either side and granite walls on two sides.

As the house is bounded by St Michael’s College, the garden is screened from its neighbours by the school’s mature trees.

Upstairs, on the return, is the main suite, which is en suite. In lieu of a fourth bedroom, the suite opens into a nursery and continues on past a bank of wardrobes to the first of its two well-appointed shower rooms. Pale and interesting, it is lit from above by a roof light – perfect for applying make-up.

The main bedroom has a large picture window looking out to trees and the front lawn of the school. There’s a full wall of wardrobe space and beyond it is the second en suite: a dark, moody and masculine space with large format floor marble-effect tiling and matching the walls.

There are two more double bedrooms on the first floor. The one to the front has a walk-through wardrobe and a large en-suite bathroom, with separate bath and shower hidden behind a floor-to-ceiling door.

The entire ground floor is warmed by underfloor heating and the pump has been installed in a shed outside the house so there is no ambient noise.

Mullery O’Gara is seeking €1.795 million for the C1 Ber-rated home, which extends to 248sq (2,669sq ft).

Parking is on-street but there is also scope to park a small car to the side of the house.