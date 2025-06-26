Address : San Salvador, Ennis Lane, Windgates, Greystones, Co Wicklow Price : €1,075,000 Agent : DNG

In the 18th century, doctors prescribed seashore visits for patients with respiratory problems. They knew that salty air had benefits but it wasn’t until years later that science understood this was from iodine, magnesium and other ions, such as potassium and calcium, that encourage respiratory health.

Conditions such as asthma, sinusitis and allergies have all been proven to improve from living by the sea, as sea air is heavier so it tends to clear out the nasal cavities, as anyone who’s taken to dunking their head under the seawater can attest. That’s before you take in the aesthetic values of sunsets, sunrises and even stormy nights as tempests bellow while you’re safely inside by a roaring fire.

San Salvador, a detached bungalow on Ennis Lane in Greystones, has just been launched to market by DNG, seeking €1.075 million. Its maritime setting on 0.64 of an acre, with uninterrupted views of the sea, is a rare offering along the Dublin and Wicklow coastlines.

According to its current owner, who moved here in 1975, previous owners (who built the house) wanted a unique name for their home as the house back then “was in the middle of nowhere ... They had been a very charitable family and had spent time in El Salvador, so decided to call their home after its capital city,” the owner says. When the current residents moved in 50 years ago, they decided to retain the name.

Entrance

The house is elevated to maximise views

Sea views from inside

Family room

Livingroom

Location over the sea

It is in need of a refresh, but offers a gem of an opportunity for those who love the sea. As the property includes a 152sq m (1,636sq ft) four-bedroom house, with a further 29sq m (312sq ft) in a garage and outbuildings, there is huge potential to develop a dream maritime home. In its current layout it has three reception rooms, a kitchen and three bathrooms.

The property lies in rolling greenbelt farmland so is protected from future development. According to selling agent DNG, “The views you enjoy today are the views you’ll enjoy tomorrow and for years to come,” making it an attractive option. Its elevated position catches the full drama of the coastline, and its owner says her friends come to stay for the full moons that light up Greystones, providing wonderful reflections over the sea.

Though it may seem like its miles from anywhere, Lidl and Tesco are within a five-minute drive. Greystones centre will take less than 10 minutes to reach.

You can step out the front door, and be at the Cove, where locals swim from 5am onwards, in about a 20-minute walk. And if sailing, boating or fishing are your thing, the town’s marina lies at your disposal.

Though you might never want to leave, it is 350m to the Dublin Bus stop on Windgates Road, and 3.3km to the Dart station in Greystones.

This is a unique offering in an extraordinary setting, and as it’s in Greystones, which has become the poster child for quality of life living near the capital, it will be sure to draw interest.

San Salvador has a Ber rating of E1 and is on the market through DNG, seeking €1.075 million.