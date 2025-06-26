Look inside: A Georgian gem beside Bram Stoker’s birthplace for €1.15m

Address : 11 The Crescent, Clontarf, Dublin 3 Price : €1,150,000 AMV Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Marino Crescent is a fine slice of Dublin history in the heart of Clontarf. Built in 1792 by landowner Charles Ffolliott, this is the capital’s only Georgian crescent. It was originally nicknamed Spite Crescent, because Ffolliot was said to have built it to block the sea views from nearby Marino House, the home of his rival, Lord Charlemont.

Number 15 on the Crescent is believed to be the birthplace of Dracula author Bram Stoker, making the crescent an integral part of Dublin’s literary heritage. Just four doors down from the Stoker house, number 11 is a three-storey-over-basement home extending to about 240sq m (2,303sq ft), with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and an undiminished period charm. It has gas-fired central heating, is Ber exempt and is for sale, at €1.15 million, through Sherry FitzGerald.

The Crescent itself has instant appeal; a commanding curved terrace joining the Malahide Road and the Howth Road, overlooking a leafy, tranquil park which has been a public amenity since the 1980s, when it was renamed Bram Stoker Park. It is close to the city centre and just a short walk from Clontarf village and all the shops, restaurants and cafes in the area. Just across the Clontarf Road is Fairview Park, and the crescent is also perfectly positioned for the start of the coastal walking and cycling path from Clontarf to Sutton.

The front door of number 11 opens straight into a spacious, open-plan reception room with two large sash windows, ceiling coving and centre rose, solid wood floors and an ornate fireplace. This leads to a second reception room, which also has all the period features, including fireplace, and is laid out as a cosy lounge. An inner hallway opens into a bright, spacious bathroom with tiled flooring and also opens out to the back garden.

Downstairs, on the basement level, is a large kitchen with tiled flooring, built-in units and a large island with built-in storage. The countertops are all dark granite. Adjoining the kitchen is a large livingroom with wooden flooring, an ornate fireplace and built-in cabinets.

The four bedrooms are laid out on two floors, with bedroom one getting great views over Bram Stoker Park and beyond via two large sash windows. Lord Charlemont must have been seething with envy. This is a very spacious double room with ceiling coving, centre rose and built-in wardrobes. Adjoining it is a fine en suite, fully tiled. Bedroom three is a double bedroom overlooking the fine rear garden which stretches out more than 100ft. This bedroom also has ceiling coving, centre rose, solid wood flooring and built-in wardrobes.

Bedrooms two and four on the second floor have lower ceilings but still very generous dimensions, mirroring the two bedrooms below. Also on this level is a tiled bathroom with a bath and a skylight.

The rear garden is a gem, stretching to 107ft and mostly laid in lawn. It gets the benefit of southerly and westerly sun for most of the day. There’s an outdoor storage area beside the patio and storage sheds at the end of the garden, along with handy pedestrian access to a rear lane.

This is a Georgian house that is just the right size and has worked brilliantly for the owner and their family for the past 20 years. It will be ideal for anyone starting up a family who wants to be close to amenities for sports, walking and schools, but also within easy reach of the city centre. There is off-street parking for several vehicles and the crescent is home to a close-knit community. It’s as though the curve of the Georgian buildings has created a subtle sense of connection with the other residents of this historic part of Dublin.