When the stately Victorian houses on Silchester Road in Glenageary, Co Dublin, were built in the 1860s, developers gave them long back gardens, gardens that have unsurprisingly come to attract the interest of property developers today.

Tanglewood House at 34 Silchester Road, for example, was sold with its 272ft-long back garden for about €2.5 million. Its new owner then secured planning permission to develop three new detached homes on a third of an acre of the garden. They then sold that site with planning in place to the developer, Waterlight Homes. Tanglewood House, with its reduced garden, was subsequently sold for about €2.4 million.

Waterlight Homes named its exclusive infill scheme Silchester Gardens and one of the houses remains for sale: Sherry FitzGerald is guiding €1.895 million for 1 Silchester Gardens, a 190sq m (2,045sq ft) detached four-bed. It’s a new-build with a smart modern kitchen and bathrooms, staged for sale by interior designer Muriel Simpson and decorated in neutral shades.

The house, with air-to-water heating and a mechanical heat-recovery ventilation system, has an A2 Ber. Windows are Nordan double-glazed and there’s underfloor heating throughout. Architects Cantrell & Crowley and Adrian Hill of Wilson Hill designed the three houses, which have cream brick and render facades.

The front hall of number 1, like most of the downstairs rooms, has wooden floors. There’s a convenient built-in coat stand with seating on the right of the entrance hall; a family room opens off the hall on the left. It’s bright, with two large windows. There’s also a downstairs toilet.

The livingroom opens off the hall on the right, and runs from the front to the back of the house. It’s fitted with a wide shelving unit, painted pale grey. Floor-to-ceiling wall-to-wall sliding glass doors open on to a patio, as do sliding doors from the kitchen, making the patio into a kind of courtyard.

The kitchen/breakfastroom – from kitchen designer Michael Farrell – has smart charcoal grey units which conceal pretty much everything, including a decent-sized utility room, where a tall panel turns out to be the door into it. A quartz-topped island divides the kitchen from the breakfast room; it’s beside the wide sliding doors that look on to the patio.

A timber staircase leads up to a wide, bright landing with two roof lights windows over it. Four bedrooms open off it, two with en suites, and a family bathroom. A single bedroom is fitted out as study. The main bedroom looks towards the back of the original house; it has a walk-in wardrobe on the way into a smart en suite where a walk-in shower has a long mosaic-tiled bench. Another double bedroom has an en suite where wood-effect tiles line one shower. Sanitary ware in the house comes from bathroom designer Bath House.

There’s a strip of lawn at the back of the house, off the patio, and room to park two cars beside an EV charger.