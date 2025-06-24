Live car-free at end-terrace redbrick close to Grangegorman Luas for €595,000

Address : Saint Mary's, 1 Orchard Terrace, Grangegorman Upper, Dublin 7 Price : €595,000 Agent : Clare Connolly Estate Agent

Just a five-minute walk from the Grangegorman green-line Luas stop on the northside of Dublin city is a row of redbrick homes on Orchard Terrace dating from the early 1900s. Sitting at the end of the row, just off North Circular Road, is number 1, now on the market seeking €595,000 through Clare Connolly Estate Agent.

The owner bought the two-bedroom 80sq m (861sq ft) property in 2006 as he had been renting in nearby Stoneybatter and loved the area. The house has been rented out for the past few years following the owner’s move abroad.

The property has a small front yard surrounded by shrubs and stone steps up to the front door. You enter the house into a hallway with high ceilings, off which is a small livingroom to the front with an original cast-iron fireplace with decorative tiles at its centre. You look out to the road and the houses across the way through double-glazed sash-style windows, which the owner added throughout the house.

There’s a diningroom farther down the hall with a cast-iron fireplace painted white, and glazed doors opening out to the garden. A small kitchen sits to the rear, which would benefit from a cosmetic update. The owner said he would have considered extending the kitchen out to the side and opening it up to the diningroom – subject to planning permission – to create an open-plan space.

To the rear of the house is a small side patio and raised loose stone area, with rear access, where the owner would park his car when he was travelling.

Upstairs, the bathroom, colour-drenched in teal, is on the return. A double bedroom sits to the rear of the ground floor with a white-painted cast-iron fireplace. A large double bedroom sits to the front, which is set up as a light-filled sittingroom.

There is also a spacious attic overhead with an attic ladder, offering storage space and potential for conversion, subject to planning permission. The property has a Ber of E so a new owner should look into insulation methods that may improve the home’s efficiency.

There is on-street parking to the front of the property, but you could easily ditch the car if you lived at this address. As well as having the Luas stop just down the road, TU Dublin campus at Grangegorman is just a five-minute walk away, and for shops, cafes and restaurants, Phibsborough is 10 minutes away, while it takes about 15 minutes to walk to Stoneybatter. It’s also within a 30-minute walk of Dublin city centre.