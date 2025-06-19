ResidentialTake 5

What will €200,000 buy in Sicily, Corfu, France, Mallorca and Cavan?

One price, home and away: An apartment in Sicily, a studio in Mallorca, a three-bed in Cavan and more

Studio apartment in Cala Egos, Mallorca
Alanna Gallagher
Fri Jun 20 2025 - 05:00

Spain: Mallorca

This studio apartment overlooks one of the seven pools within this low-rise development in the southeastern resort of Cala Egos, a small resort with sandy coves and a marina. Extending to 40sq m (430sq ft), it is a decent size and the next owner might consider creating broken-plan layout for the space which also has a semi-shaded balcony. Price: €199,000. Agent: Best d’Or Estates

37 Heatherfield, Rakeevan, Bailieborough, Co. Cavan
Ireland: Co Cavan

Built about 20 years ago in a small estate to the east of Bailieborough, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom semi-D would likely suit families with children of school-going age as there are four national schools and a secondary school in the town. The house needs some upgrading, including flooring throughout. Extending to 88sq m (947sq ft), it has an interconnecting livingroom and kitchen and a C2 Ber. Price: €200,000. Agent: Peter Murtagh Auctioneers

Sicily: San Mauro Castelverde
Sicily: San Mauro Castelverde

Italy: Sicily

On the north side of the island in the municipality of San Mauro Castelverde, this two-bedroom, one bathroom apartment is set within a large villa. Extending to 109sq m (1173sq ft) with a private terrace within shared grounds, it is 1km from the sea. The nearest resort, Cefalù, is 17km away, while the nearest town is Finale di Pollina. Price: €195,000. Agent: Engel & Voelkers

Corfu: Acharavi, Thinali
Corfu: Acharavi, Thinali

Corfu: Stroggili

In the cooling hills above the resort of Acharavi is the ancient village of Stroggili and this two-storey, one-bedroom stone house which dates from the 1880s. Smartly appointed, it extends to 65sq m (699sq ft) with 18.5sq m (199sq ft) of roof terrace and sea views from the first-floor room, currently used as the bedroom. It has its own grounds and is about a 10-minute drive to the beach. Price: €195,000. Agent: Chase Real Estate

France: Callian, Var, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
France: Callian, Var, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur

France: Callian

Situated within a gated domain, close to the village of Callian, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom, ground floor, own door apartment extends to 47sq m (505sq ft). It has a good-size open-plan kitchen/livingroom, opening to a large and partially shaded west-facing private terrace of 30sq m (322sq ft). It includes a parking space and access to two large swimming pools within the complex. Price: €205,000. Agent: Leggett

Alanna Gallagher is a property journalist with The Irish Times

