Look inside: Dublin docklands penthouse with views from Howth Head to Dún Laoghaire harbour for €1.25m

Millennium Tower may no longer be the tallest residential block in Dublin, but number 78 is the highest apartment for sale in the country, according to selling agent Owen Reilly.

The 18-storey tower block, designed by O’Mahony Pike, is at the corner of Charlotte Quay on the Grand Canal Basin. The landmark property was built in 1999 to be mixed-use with apartments, offices and a restaurant in the same building.

There are three penthouses in the tower. Number 78, which is on the market for €1.25 million, is on the eastern side and has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The rooftop apartment has changed hands a few times over the past decade. In 2017 it sold for €880,000, according to the property price register. After upgrading that included insulation and the installation of a new heating system, it went on the market again in 2022, this time selling for €1.1 million.

The one thing that has remained a constant at this penthouse is the view. On a clear day you can see from Howth Head to Dún Laoghaire harbour, and everything in between. The floor-to-ceiling triple-aspect windows create a light-filled home, with owners having a bird’s-eye view of the city and the ability to watch the weather roll in and out over the capital.

Hallway

Living space

Kitchen

It is set out over 123sq m (1,323sq ft). A long, wide hallway leads into the open-plan living space. The views are the first thing to hit as you enter the room, which has a sleek kitchen along one wall and an island with a breakfast bar. There is a dining area at the windows and a living area with built-in TV. Noisy appliances such as the washing machine and tumble dryer are tucked away from the living areas into a utility room.

The wraparound terrace has thick rails that add a sense of safety to those who don’t have a head for heights. The basin is directly below, with owners looking down over Grand Canal Dock and the Aviva Stadium beyond.

The first bedroom has built-in wardrobes and a balcony, with a bathroom across the hall. The dual-aspect main bedroom is large and bright and has a dressing area behind the custom-made bed unit with fitted wardrobes as well as an en suite with a double shower unit. The balcony off the bedroom overlooks the tall red glow sticks that were designed by architect Martha Schwartz to give a red-carpet effect to the entrance of the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre. If the city lights are too much, electric window blinds can be lowered at the touch of a button.

Main bedroom

Dressing area in bedroom

Terrace

No 78 at the top of the Millennium Tower

Although a car will not be required too often in this central location, two designated parking spaces are included in the sale of the C3-rated apartment.

The millennium may feel like a long time ago, but this development named in its honour has stood the test of time, with several original owners still in situ. There is a high proportion of owner-occupiers at Millennium Tower, with Owen Reilly noting that recent sales have been to international tech workers and those looking for a low-hassle and secure Dublin base.