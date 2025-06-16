Detached neo-Georgian four-bed in Enniskerry with mature garden for €1.475m

Address : 15 Eagle Valley, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow Price : €1,475,000 Agent : Colliers

Located within the Eagle Valley development, a residential area built in the mid-1990s on land that was part of the Powerscourt Estate, 15 Eagle Valley is a blend of contemporary interiors and the green setting of the countryside. The much-sought-after development, which has about 100 houses in total, lies within walking distance of the village of Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, so really offers the best of both worlds.

Inside the detached neo-Georgian four-bedroom house, a spacious hallway sets the tone for the rest of the interior; it’s spacious, flooded with light and in walk-in condition.

Just inside the front door a study lies to the right, while to the left a series of formally aligned rooms – much like the Georgian architectural enfilade – flow into one another, thereby creating a continuous design and elegant view through the rooms. With this flow of rooms, the house really screams that it was constructed with entertaining in mind.

An elegant livingroom, which has a fine open fireplace (as do the study and drawingroom), leads into to a dining area and from there into a drawingroom. Off the dining area is a well-designed kitchen with high-end appliances, a five-ring gas Rangemaster hob and a central island with a granite worktop.

The drawingroom to the rear is the real star of the show as it has two sets of large custom-made doors that open out to a superb terrace, allowing a seamless divide between indoor and outdoor spaces. You can just imagine the setting here for summer parties: lots of space for children to play on the lawn as well as of space for adults to chill and dine on the sandstone patio. The curvature of the flagstones matches the lawn adding interest to the almost 0.3-acre site.

It was originally designed as a five-bedroom house and has been thoughtfully reconfigured to a four-bed, though now has the bonus of having three en-suite bedrooms while the principal now has a walk-in wardrobe. A stand-alone cast-iron bath takes centre stage in a good-sized family bathroom, giving four bedrooms in total.

While the front facade is quite open and framed by neat box hedging with some silver birch and topiary lollipops adding interest, thereby softening its neo-Georgian design, the rear garden, which has a shed and coveted southwesterly aspect, is totally private thanks to mature plantings and well-stocked borders framed by high walls.

Eagle Valley’s location in Enniskerry means it is close to a host of amenities. The village itself offers a selection of shops, cafes and restaurants, ensuring daily conveniences are within easy reach. For those with an interest in outdoor activities, the nearby Powerscourt Estate provides expansive gardens and scenic walking trails.

Families will appreciate the range of schools in the area, as well as recreational facilities that cater to various interests.

The Ber of this 244sq m (2,626sq ft) house is C1 and its condition is testament to its owners, who have maintained and upgraded their home for the past 30 years.

With its well-thought-out design, impeccable interiors, expansive grounds on a corner site and proximity to essential amenities, number 15 Eagle Valley stands as a prime example of what modern living in Enniskerry can offer. It is on the market through Colliers, seeking €1.475 million.