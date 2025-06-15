Address : 3 Windsor Terrace, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin Price : €1,250,000 Agent : LIsney Sotheby's International Realty

View this property on MyHome.ie

Perched above the gentle curve of Scotsman’s Bay, 3 Windsor Terrace in Dún Laoghaire has a little more than just panoramic sea views up its sleeve; it presents an opportunity to own a slice of Irish literary history.

It was once home to playwright and educator, the late Shay Linehan, whose work spanned continents and cultures. His stage adaptations of Maeve Binchy’s books – her novels Light a Penny Candle and Minding Frankie, and her memoir of illness, Aches and Pains – brought them to life in new and compelling ways. Beyond his theatrical achievements, Linehan’s innovative work in education, particularly in Zambia, left an indelible mark on both the arts and academia.

This elegant late Georgian townhouse on a terrace that predates 1830, according to Peter Pearson’s book Between the Mountains and the Sea, is now on the market through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, seeking €1.25 million.

A testament to classic late-Georgian architecture, with its high ceilings, period features and expansive windows that frame the ever-changing seascape outside, its interiors are both warm and welcoming with salmon-pink walls lined with books collected over decades.

READ MORE

Upon entering the hallway, an inner fanlight and remarkable detailed cornicing – which can also be found in both reception rooms – are standout features in this 180sq m (1,937sq ft) four-bedroom home.

The house retains period details such as an inner fanlight and detailed cornicing

Drawingroom

Diningroom

The property has four bedrooms

To the left of the hall are interconnecting drawing and diningrooms, again with a wealth of old features that give homes like this so much character. Lined with books and antiques, the rooms retain both period fireplaces and from here a kitchen lies beyond, with a sunroom off to the side. New owners will more than likely want to update these rooms, but they could become a lovely light-filled kitchen with a bit of imagination.

Upstairs are four bedrooms: three on the first floor and a fourth on return, all of which have large windows. Rooms to the front (the main bedroom and a smaller bedroom) have wonderful maritime views while bedrooms to the rear overlook the People’s Park. A spacious family bathroom lies on the first floor with an additional shower room off the hall downstairs.

Views from the front gate

The house has a lovey maritime setting

The rear garden has direct access to a private lane on to Summer Hill Parade, and is close to the Dart station, making it a convenient spot. With the People’s Park adjacent and the seafront out front, new owners will have lots of options to choose from for daily walks and strolls.

In terms of amenities, four yacht clubs are within walking distance, while the newly renovated Dún Laoghaire Baths and the famous Teddy’s ice cream parlour are on the doorstep.

The villages of Sandycove and Glasthule with a great variety of restaurants and cafes are a short stroll away, as is the Forty Foot bathing spot.

As a protected structure the property is Ber-exempt, and parking is available with a resident’s permit.

It will be the period features and views of the comings and goings on Dublin Bay and Sandycove seafront that will really appeal to buyers of this charming house.