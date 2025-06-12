Address : 32 Heytesbury Street, Portobello, Dublin 8 Price : €1,595,000 Agent : DNG

Achieving an A energy rating on a Victorian home is no mean feat, so it’s not surprising that the owners of 32 Heytesbury Street in Portobello were tempted to pop a bottle of Champagne when they received the news. The renovation of the Dublin 8 villa-style property took place over a two-year period, from 2017 to 2019, with a huge focus on making it as efficient as possible.

The work was extensive and laborious, and involved wheelbarrow loads of spoil coming through the house as floors were dug out to make room for insulation and a new concrete screed to be poured. Walls were stripped right back and insulated with IQ Therm, a type of specialist insulation board used in older houses to allow them to “breathe”. Extra care was taken to protect the original features such as the coving, with a thicker board installed up to the picture rails and a tapered board to the coving.

There were no original windows remaining in the house, so the owners upgraded what was there with air-tight sash windows, and the practically nonexistent heating system was replaced with a state-of-the art Nibe air-to-water heat pump.

The architect on the project, Mark Monaghan, who specialises in protected structures, managed to beautifully marry the original Victorian charm of the property with the newer contemporary extension to the rear.

Hall

Entrance hall

Reception room

Diningroom/home office

Open-plan extension

Living area in extension

Kitchen

The fully renovated three-bed house, now with a floor area of 170sq m (1,830sqft), is on the market through DNG with an asking price of €1.595 million. It is difficult to imagine a property that is more turnkey than number 32, which has been restored and refurbished from front to back.

The granite steps take you up to the front door of the one-storey-over-basement house. In the hallway, the original floorboards have been restored and varnished, and the plasterwork and stained-glass window on the back wall pay homage to the house’s origin in the 1840s.

There were two bedrooms to the left of the hall when the owners bought it, but they have transformed these rooms into one large reception room, with the more formal living space at the front of the house, and a casual diningroom-cum-home office at the back.

There is an en-suite bedroom on the return with high ceilings and a 12-pane sash window looking down over the courtyard below.

The contemporary design is more evident at garden level. The layout was completely reworked to fit two bedrooms and a bathroom in the original footprint of the house. An extension was added at the back with a 3.3m (10.8ft) ceiling. In contrast to the Victorian design on the first floor, this space is framed with black in the form of windows and dramatic floor-to-ceiling doors that had to be custom-made to a commercial spec by Irish company Vindr VS.

Inner courtyard

Main bedroom

Garden

A cedar-clad internal courtyard links the main bedroom to the new part of the house. In keeping with the frames around the build, the kitchen is fitted with black units and has a large waterfall quartz island at the centre. Nice added extras come in the form of a bespoke wine rack, a Quooker tap and a pantry for extra storage.

Beyond the kitchen is a living area that is large enough for two sofas. There is also a utility room at the other end of the house under the front steps in what would have been the coal room in the house originally.

The owners continued to dig deep when it came to the rear garden. Six truckloads of soil were taken out to lower the level, so it is no longer overlooked at the back. The west-facing garden also has a new patio with porcelain tiles and steps up to a well-kept lawn with border planting. There is a gate out to a communal laneway, which was handy when it came to the delivery of the oversized glazed back doors.

The owners describe it as the “ultimate 15-minute city address”: a 15-minute walk from Dublin city centre, Ranelagh and Rathmines. They love that it feels like it’s part of the city, but also is the beginning of the inner suburbs. The convenience of number 32 is definitely something they will miss as they plan a move out of the city to be closer to family.