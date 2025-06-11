Address : 12 Beechwood Avenue Upper, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 Price : €1,595,000 Agent : DNG Donnybrook

The owners of 12 Beechwood Avenue in Ranelagh bought the three-bedroom two-storey villa in 2013, but only began serious renovations in 2019.

As soon as they walked into the house number 12, they knew it was right. “It was the feel of it, from the big open hallway to the basement, we adored the quirkiness of it,” says one of the owners.

Extensive renovations and redecorating saw them put their own stamp firmly on their 165sq m (1,776 sq ft) home, while keeping some features installed by the previous owners in the bedrooms and bathrooms. The Ber is C3.

On the left of the roomy entrance hall, floored in tiles by Fired Earth, is the sittingroom. It is painted in dark lead grey shade of Farrow & Ball’s Downpipe and the moodiness of the colour is offset with a pale grey carpet and a bright stone mantlepiece over the gas inset fireplace. Built-in shelves flank the fireplace and one is low and wide enough to serve as a desk. There’s a bench under the window with storage beneath it.

Back in the hall, steps lead down to the kitchen with a living area behind it. A Crittall-style doorframe creates a divide between the hall and the kitchen and there’s a guest WC to the left.

The kitchen and living area is a truly impressive space, with a dark-blue painted kitchen with a concealed pantry. A large island has more storage underneath and a Silestone top that waterfalls to the floor. The attention to detail and evident thought that has gone into the functioning of the space is obvious, from the direction spots lights to the specially commissioned narrow brass rectangular handles on all the unit doors.

Past the kitchen there’s a superb large, panelled living area with long storage benches on either side painted in blue-black shade Railings by Farrow & Ball and overlooking the garden. The garden faces southwest, getting the best of the sun throughout the day. A mature olive tree and thriving beds of lavender sit well with an abundant jasmine plant on the back wall.

There’s a plumbed shed in the back garden that previous owners used for washing appliances, and still could be used for this purpose. A long side passage leads back to the front of the house and could be covered over to provide more garden storage.

All laundry business has now been moved to the basement, which was renovated by the owners and now has a utility and a multipurpose home office/media room, with more of the panelling and understated lighting that works so well in the living area.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms and two bathrooms, one of which is a large family bathroom. Behind it is a pretty bedroom with animal wallpaper and dual-aspect windows in the corner. Across the hall another child’s bedroom and at the end of this floor, a lovely main bedroom with lots of wardrobes and a great en suite.

A three-minute walk away, at the end of the avenue, is Beechwood Luas stop – the line is directly behind the back garden so the swoosh of the tram is often there.

Sporting facilities nearby include Mount Pleasant Lawn Tennis Club, the David Lloyd gym and Milltown Golf Club. Gonzaga and Alexandra schools are within walking distance and Sandford Park and Ranelagh Multi-Denominational primary school are also a short walk away.

This is a beautiful family home in great condition, ready to move into. Number 12 Beechwood Avenue is on the market with DNG Donnybrook seeking €1.595 million.