What will €150,000 buy in Dublin 8 and Co Waterford?

Apartment 71, Pier 19, Dublin 8

€150,000, Brock Delappe

This ground-floor studio apartment is compact. It has an entrance hall with hot press and an open-plan livingroom and bedroom that is light-filled thanks to its floor-to-ceiling window. The kitchen is sequestered off this main room. It has a recently refurbished bathroom and an E1 Ber. It measures 31sq m (333sq ft). Some configuration of the main space and the installation of a Murphy-style bed would free up space. The unit is in a gated development accessed via Bridgefoot Street, a stone’s throw from Usher’s Island. Thomas Street, James Street and the Digital Hub are all a short walk and the cafes and bars of Smithfield are just across the river.

Plus The square shape of the space lends itself to reconfiguration

Minus The E1 Ber warrants attention

Carrigahilla, Stradbally, Co Waterford

€150,000, O’Shea O’Toole

About 2.5km inland from Stradbally, a village on Waterford’s Copper Coast is a 51sq m (550sq ft) two-bedroom detached bungalow on about half an acre. It comes with a detached garage. The property would benefit from modernisation and there is scope to renovate and extend, subject to planning permission. In addition to the bedrooms and bathroom, its layout comprises a livingroom with fireplace and a kitchen. It is bounded by mature trees on one side and has a large concrete yard to the back. The property is set to be sold by auction on Thursday, June 19th, through online platform youbid.ie.

Plus The garage could become a holiday rental

Minus Building costs for potential upgrades are high