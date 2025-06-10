Marian Finucane and John Clarke’s home goes on sale at €1.35m

Stream House, Naas, Co Kildare was the home of late broadcaster Marian Finucane and her husband, John Clarke

Address : Stream House, Naas, Co Kildare Price : €1,350,000 Agent : JP & M Doyle

Stream House, outside the village of Kilteel, Co Kildare, is a contemporary pavilion-style property that was the home of the late broadcaster Marian Finucane, who died in 2020, and her husband John Clarke, who died earlier this year.

The five-bedroom property may be utterly modern but it has all the warmth and expansive range that was the renowned RTÉ broadcaster’s signature.

Marian Finucane, who died in 2020, with her husband John Clarke, who died this year. Photograph: Alan Betson

Constructed in a T-shape, it opens into a welcomingly large hall that leads through to a room painted cerulean blue and to a library lined in pale oak bookcases filled to the rafters.

A roomy chaise longue with a punchy coloured rug create a comfortable, ambient reading room. No doubt a copy of Finucane & Me: My Life with Marian, written by Clarke, which was shortlisted for the Irish Book Awards in 2023, sits on one of the shelves.

The library opens into an inner hall and through to a vaulted-roof corridor where more books line its length. Artworks and objects from the couple’s many travels fill the walls and shelves.

The large square kitchen is to the right and opens out to a wraparound patio and the lawn.

Adjacent to this is the livingroom, another long room with a vast sofa that could fit an entire rugby team.

The property has five bedrooms, all of which are en suite. The principal bedroom has a large bathroom with his and hers sinks and a doorway leading out to the paved terrace. It’s a lovely quirk that affords private enjoyment of the lovely grounds.

The house is surrounded by Japanese-inspired ornamental gardens that are also blessedly low maintenance. The property is set on 22 acres with post and rail paddocks and a well-appointed stable yard. There is excellent equestrian potential here for both amateurs and professionals as this is prime thoroughbred county.

The B2 Ber-rated residence is seeking €1.35 million through agents JP & M Doyle.