Holiday homes in Cork, Waterford, Mayo and Wexford from €215,000

Short skip from the sea in Youghal

Seagaze, Pilmore Cottages, Youghal, Co Cork

€345,000, Kennedy Estate Agents

This fine detached home is within a gated development of 12 homes, so you can be assured it’s secure when it’s time to pack your bags and return to the daily grind. It extends to 116sq m (1,249sq ft) and has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, so there’s plenty of space for families or groups of friends to holiday together. The undeniable highlight of this home is its proximity to the sandy beach of Pilmore Strand, visible from the house and just a two-minute walk from the front door. This connects to miles of sandy coastline to walk to your heart’s content. The wonderful seaside views can also be enjoyed from the spacious back garden. Seagaze is about a 10-minute drive from Youghal and about 30 minutes from Midleton and Dungarvan.

Riverside retreat in Waterford

Peggy’s Cottage, Coolbunnia, Cheekpoint, Co Waterford

€325,000, Liberty Blue

Peggy's Cottage outbuildings

Peggy Power and her mother, Alice, outside the old fisherman's cottage that once occupied the site

This waterside gem comes to the market for the first time having been owned by the family of Peggy Power, for whom it’s named, for six generations. The cottage, on the site of what was originally a humble fisherman’s cottage, was built in the 1990s and extends to 92sq m (995sq ft) with two double bedrooms and is C3-rated. This home offers stunning views over the river Barrow and has most recently been used as a holiday home by its current owners, who have enjoyed it as a peaceful retreat. The property’s grounds span just under and acre and include original stone outbuildings once used for keeping animals, and a dairy where butter was made. Peggy’s cottage is an eight-minute drive from the fishing village of Passage East and less than a 20-minute drive from Waterford city.

Coastal beauty in Achill

24 Barr na Farraige, Achill Sound, Co Mayo

Achill Island Property, €215,000

If you’re looking for peace, coastal beauty and to speak the native language, then Achill Island may be the perfect place to retreat to. This 87sq m (936sq ft) terraced home located on Achill Sound, the gateway to the island, on its east side, comes to the market with a fresh interior. However, the E Ber rating may need to be improved. It also has a spacious south-facing back garden. The development offers stunning views and is walking distance from local hotels, a bar, a cafe and a supermarket. It is an ideal place from which to explore the island’s beaches. The property is a 45-minute drive from Westport.

Seaside charm in Wexford

15 South Beach, Duncannon, Co Wexford

€310,000, Keane Auctioneers

This detached home exudes seaside charm. It is just a few minutes up the road from Duncannon beach and less than 10 minutes from the village for a meal, a drink or an ice cream. It extends to 121sq m over two floors and has a raised back garden with decking and a slice of a sea view. Its interior is in good condition, with three spacious bedrooms and a good-sized kitchen/diningroom as well as a sittingroom to the front. The village of Fethard-on-Sea is a 10-minute drive away, while it is about 25 minutes from the town of New Ross.