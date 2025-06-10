Chic, timeless interiors and an equestrian’s dream near Tara, Co Meath for €1.65m

Address : Macetown, Tara, Co Meath Price : €1,650,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes

Deep in the rolling Meath countryside close to Skryne and Tara, Macetown is a country residence that will tick a lot of boxes for equestrian lovers: a beautiful home made for entertaining, well-designed gardens and superior equestrian facilities all set on 35 acres in lush farmland.

The five-bedroom house was built as an extension to an old Land Commission cottage that was there from the 1930s. The aspect is perfect: the front of the house faces south and the back of the house looks over paddocks filled with grazing horses. The owners bought the dairy farm in 2015 and built the 285sq m (3,067sq ft) 1½-storey home with the help of Carey Associates, architects in Ashbourne.

The milking parlour was transformed into an American-style barn with seven stables. It has a tack room and an all-weather sand arena outside. All of the paddocks surrounding the house are securely fenced and a stream runs through the property.

A cream iron gate slides back to a drive separating the barn from the house, and three dogs bark a tremendous welcome, while the horses in the adjoining paddock lift their heads briefly and coolly, then resume grazing.

A gate set in an iron fence leads through to the gardens, designed by award-winning gardener Jane McCorkell. The path to the front door passes by an outdoor seating area, roofed, glazed and facing west. The interior is immediately welcoming and warm, with a cream painted stairs leading to the upper storey. To its left is the kitchen, living and dining area, which runs the length of the house on an east-west aspect.

It’s a stunning space with high vaulted ceilings, French doors opening out into the gardens, expansive views of the surrounding land through the windows and a relaxed French countryside vibe. The kitchen, on the eastern side of the house, features handbuilt cabinetry with a large double gas stove and ovens. It is painted in a soft green and cream. The owner designed all the interiors herself with an incredible eye for detail that underpins a chic, classy, timeless interior.

An island has seating and a built-in wine rack. A huge pine table divides the kitchen and living area, the focal point of which is a large stove surrounded by a brick hearth and topped with a wooden mantel. This is where the family spend most of their time. A combined utility and bootroom lies beside the kitchen with a cute half-door, which the resident greyhound easily vaults, disgruntled at being kept outside.

Back in the hall is a pretty guest WC and past the stairs is a small sittingroom with a fireplace and built-in cabinets and a fine bedroom that the owners use as a home office. At the end of the hall, in what was the original Land Commission cottage, are two lovely bedrooms, connected by a Jack and Jill bathroom.

The Ber is a high A2; the house runs on an air-to-water system. The radiators throughout, in keeping with the decor, are cream cast-iron.

Upstairs is another bedroom with its own en suite and a host of storage, a walk-in attic and the main suite, which comprises a large bedroom with beautiful views through the windows, a comprehensive walk-in wardrobe and dressing area and a stylish en suite.

It may be in the heart of the country but it’s located in a triangle of towns: Ashbourne, Ratoath and Dunshaughlin are all about a 15-minute drive from the property. The pretty village of Skryne is five minutes away with its famous church overlooking multiple counties and pubs, including O’Connell’s and Foxes. It is also the location of the nearest primary school.

Nearby golf clubs include Killeen Castle and the Royal Tara. Connectivity is excellent, with the N2 and M3 close to the property. Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes is handling the sale, seeking €1.65 million.