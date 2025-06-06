ResidentialTake 5

What will €335,000 buy in Ibiza, Corfu, Italy, France and Lucan?

One price, home and away: An apartment in Ibiza, a villa in Corfu, an apartment near Cannes and more

Port d’Es Torrent property has been nicely renovated and is 100 metres from the beach
Alanna Gallagher
Fri Jun 06 2025 - 05:30

Ibiza, Port d’Es Torrent

Southwest of San Antonio, on a coastal corner of the island in Port d’Es Torrent is this smartly renovated one-bedroom apartment. Set about 100m from the beach on the first floor of an Ibizan-style development, it includes access to a communal pool. Measuring 50sq m (538sq ft), it has an open-plan living room /kitchen, vaulted ceilings, a balcony and small roof terrace.

32 Hansted Crescent, Lucan, Co Dublin
Ireland, Lucan

Number 32 Hansted Crescent, is a newly renovated two-bedroom, two-bathroom own-door top-floor apartment in a low-rise building within about a 10-minute walk of Adamstown train station. Extending to 86sq m (925sq ft) with almost 20sq m (215sq ft) of a west-facing terrace, this C1 Ber-rated home has space and light and comes with a designated parking space.

House in Corfu offers sea views and beach access
Corfu, Agios Georgios S (St George South)

On the edge of the resort, on the southern side of the island, Grape House is a small, 50sq m (538sq ft), two-bedroom, one-bathroom detached house that is set on a large plot of land. Double doors open from all rooms to the garden. There are views of the sea from the front rooms and beach access is via a path opposite the property’s entrance gate.

Puglia property includes a large garden with the possibility of installing a terrace on the roof
Italy, Puglia

This detached villa comprises two large apartments: a two-bedroom ground-floor unit of 150sq m (1,614sq ft) and a three-bedroom first-floor residence extending to 170sq m (1,829sq ft). In need of modernisation, but just 900m from the Blue Flag beach of Spiaggia di Ginosa, it includes a large garden with the possibility of installing a terrace on the roof.

Property in Alpes-Maritimes enjoys the use of a communal pool
France, Alpes-Maritimes

Between the hilltop villages of Chateauneuf de Grasse and Opio, surrounded by fragrant pines, this contemporary new-build development has apartments with large terraces to bring the outdoors in. A two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit of 62sq m (667sq ft) here is surrounded by woods and enjoys the use of a communal pool. It’s a three-minute drive from Opio and 35 minutes to Cannes.

