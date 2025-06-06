What will €335,000 buy in Ibiza, Corfu, Italy, France and Lucan?

Port d’Es Torrent property has been nicely renovated and is 100 metres from the beach

Ibiza, Port d’Es Torrent

Southwest of San Antonio, on a coastal corner of the island in Port d’Es Torrent is this smartly renovated one-bedroom apartment. Set about 100m from the beach on the first floor of an Ibizan-style development, it includes access to a communal pool. Measuring 50sq m (538sq ft), it has an open-plan living room /kitchen, vaulted ceilings, a balcony and small roof terrace.

32 Hansted Crescent, Lucan, Co Dublin

Ireland, Lucan

Number 32 Hansted Crescent, is a newly renovated two-bedroom, two-bathroom own-door top-floor apartment in a low-rise building within about a 10-minute walk of Adamstown train station. Extending to 86sq m (925sq ft) with almost 20sq m (215sq ft) of a west-facing terrace, this C1 Ber-rated home has space and light and comes with a designated parking space.

House in Corfu offers sea views and beach access

Corfu, Agios Georgios S (St George South)

On the edge of the resort, on the southern side of the island, Grape House is a small, 50sq m (538sq ft), two-bedroom, one-bathroom detached house that is set on a large plot of land. Double doors open from all rooms to the garden. There are views of the sea from the front rooms and beach access is via a path opposite the property’s entrance gate.

Puglia property includes a large garden with the possibility of installing a terrace on the roof

Italy, Puglia

This detached villa comprises two large apartments: a two-bedroom ground-floor unit of 150sq m (1,614sq ft) and a three-bedroom first-floor residence extending to 170sq m (1,829sq ft). In need of modernisation, but just 900m from the Blue Flag beach of Spiaggia di Ginosa, it includes a large garden with the possibility of installing a terrace on the roof.

Property in Alpes-Maritimes enjoys the use of a communal pool

France, Alpes-Maritimes

Between the hilltop villages of Chateauneuf de Grasse and Opio, surrounded by fragrant pines, this contemporary new-build development has apartments with large terraces to bring the outdoors in. A two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit of 62sq m (667sq ft) here is surrounded by woods and enjoys the use of a communal pool. It’s a three-minute drive from Opio and 35 minutes to Cannes.