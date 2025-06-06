Address : 10 Green Road, Blackrock, Co Dublin Price : €795,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Green Road, which connects Sydney Avenue and Waltham Terrace in Blackrock, is a residential street with a rich history dating back to the early 19th century. It was originally part of the Pembroke Estate and development of the road happened in stages – the majority occurring around 1908 – hence it features a variety of architectural styles from Victorian, Edwardian and 1930s types, reflecting its phased development.

It is impossible to compare homes on the Property Price Register alone, as they vary so much in size. For example, the most recent sale listed is that of Seaforth, at Number 14; a semidetached, five-bedroom 180sq m (1,937sq ft) Edwardian in need of upgrading and with a good-sized garden, which achieved €1.225 million in 2020.

Sherry FitzGerald has just listed Number 10 to the market for €795,000. It is part of a terrace of three and dates from 1840, making it one of the older properties on this stretch of prime Blackrock real estate, and extends to 102sq m (1,097sq ft). It lies at the Sydney Avenue end close to the junction with Sydney Terrace, so is close to the village, schools, good transport links and plenty of amenities.

The fact that it is double-fronted allows for a good-sized livingroom on one side of the hall, and a family room that leads to a dining space on the other. Off the dining area, a set of Crittall-style doors open into a contemporary galley-style kitchen that itself opens out to a rear courtyard, as does the dining space. There’s also a much-coveted, separate utility room located off the dining space, and it’s close to the courtyard for drying linens in the fresh air.

Upstairs are two double bedrooms flanking each side of the landing, which is flooded with light thanks to a tall sash window. A family bathroom lies to the rear.

As it has two living areas downstairs, it could have the potential to be a three-bedroom unit.

There’s room out front for morning cups of coffee, with privacy from a tall hedge. To the rear, a tall, woven willow fence provides much privacy to a small courtyard garden, which has a southeasterly aspect and where its owner has sundowners and barbecues.

Its Ber rating is E1, but it retains its original sash windows, most of which are working, so heavy curtains and closing the shutters will keep rooms toastier in winter months.

Number 10 may interest those looking for an alternative to an apartment in the south Dublin suburbs, with the benefit of having its own door, a terrace and courtyard. It retains numerous original period features such as sash windows, old fireplaces, high ceilings and interesting curvature to bedroom ceilings. Though in good nick, the purple carpets upstairs may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s a small cosmetic change to an otherwise lovely old house.