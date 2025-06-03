What will €475,000 buy in Galway city and Co Kildare?

Town

49 Father Burke Road, The Claddagh, Claddagh, Co Galway

€475,000, Mullery Auctioneers

This three-bedroom, one-bathroom, end-terrace feels far removed from the hustle and bustle of Spanish Arch and the tourist magnet that is the City of the Tribes.

Once a fishing village, separate to the city, the name An Cladach means ‘the shore’ and at one time was home to the thatched cottages of fishermen and their families. Those homes have since been relegated to history and the local council built houses in the area from the 1940s.

This house, which has an F-Ber rating and measures about 85sq m (920sq ft), is in need of modernisation. The plot is about 8.5m (28ft) wide and has a decent-sized back garden that you could extend into, subject to planning permission.

Plus: Within walking distance of the city and the promenade in Salthill.

Minus: The central heating system is oil-fired.

Closeburn, Woodstock North, Athy, Co. Kildare

Country

Closeburn, Woodstock North, Athy, Co Kildare

€475,000, Joseph McDonnell

On the outskirts of Athy and about a minute’s walk from the Barrow Blueway, this sizeable four-bedroom, three-bathroom bungalow is secreted behind mature trees and is situated on about an acre of grounds.

The 1930s detached home also includes a home office and a laundry room. While in need of some upgrading it extends to a sizeable 220sq m (2,68sq ft), which would give a new owner plenty of scope for a reconfiguration of its space.

Located 2.2km from Athy town centre, it offers a great sense of escape while being close to all amenities, including the commuter-train service to Dublin.

Plus: Gorgeous, mature grounds.

Minus: The E1 Ber rating will need attention.