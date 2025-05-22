Address : 1 Castle Mews, Castle Street, Dalkey, Co Dublin Price : €695,000 Agent : Hunters

The design of Castle Mews on Castle Street in Dalkey allows owners in the complex to enjoy all the benefits of living slap-bang in the middle of the village, without feeling like they are on show. The ground floor of the development is slightly elevated at street level, so while the residents can look out, nobody can look in.

Number 1, a three-bed duplex, has come to the market through Hunters with a guide price of €695,000. At 94sq m (1,011sq ft), it is the largest property at Castle Mews, which has 13 units, a mix of apartments and duplexes. It is also one of the few homes on the scheme that has its own front door from the street.

The Dalkey development was built 20 years ago, and the owner bought number 1 about 10 years ago. He rented it out for a few years while working in the US and when he returned last year, he decided it was time for a full renovation.

Livingroom

Dining area

Kitchen

It is now features engineered walnut floors throughout, three newly fitted bathrooms and a contemporary kitchen. For new owners it will be a case of unpacking and settling straight into life in the south Dublin seaside village.

The entrance to the duplex is on Castle Street with steps leading up to the front door. To one side of the hall is the livingroom, which is at the corner of the block creating a nice bright room, with an electric fire and acoustic wall panelling.

There is a guest WC off the hallway, and across from the livingroom is the kitchen and dining area. The units in the kitchen are matt black and have marble-effect countertops that wrap around the room with a breakfast bar at the end. The dining area is beside two windows and is large enough to comfortably fit a table that seats six.

Main bedroom

Home office

Communal terrace

Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a bathroom. The main bedroom also has the corner aspect so it is bright and spacious, but comes with blackout electric blinds to ensure an uninterrupted sleep. The balcony off the room is the perfect spot for morning coffee, and the en-suite bathroom is fully tiled with Porcelanosa tiles and has a walk-in shower with matt-black fittings.

The second bedroom is also a double room and the third has been fitted out as a home office. The main bathroom has a bath with fixed showerhead and is also tiled in Porcelanosa.

As well as the balcony, the duplex has access to a communal terrace with a southeast aspect. This is well maintained by the management company, with residents paying an annual fee of about €4,450 for the upkeep of the development.

Number 1 has a C1 energy rating and comes with two secure parking spaces in the underground car park.

The location in the centre of Dalkey village is hard to beat. You step out the front door and into the action, with Castle Mews just seconds away from restaurants, cafes and pubs. The Dart station is a five-minute walk away and the stop for the Aircoach is directly across the street.