Address : 11 Bridge Street, Navan, Co Meath Price : €325,000 Agent : Smith Harrington Auctioneers & Sherry FitzGerald Reilly

This three-bedroom terraced home comes to the market in move-in-ready condition on Bridge Street in the heart of Navan town. It extends to 100sq m (1,076sq ft) over three floors and has a big back garden with space to grow your own vegetables, and an impressive B2 Ber.

The property was purchased by the current owner in an intrafamily transfer and was gutted and renovated in 2016-2017 to create the home it is today. It is on the market through joint agents Smith Harrington Auctioneers and Sherry FitzGerald Reilly, seeking €325,000.

During the renovation, the home was extensively insulated and a new gas boiler was installed, as were new radiators and flooring throughout.

You enter the property directly from the street into a hallway with decorative tiles underfoot. A stairway at the end of the hall leads down to the open-plan kitchen, living and dining area at garden level. The modern U-shaped kitchen occupies the inner section of the space, and features light-grey wooden units and marble-effect countertops.

Hallway

Kitchen, living and dining area on garden level

Kitchen

Living area

Dining area

That leads to a small living space in the centre of the room, where there is space for a sofa and a TV unit. The dining space occupies an extension to the property and gets natural light thanks to glazed sliding doors that lead out to the patio area and back garden.

Main bedroom

Second bedroom

Back garden

Back garden

The back garden faces northwest and gets the sun from about midday, the owner says. The paved patio is set up for outdoor dining and the owner added a fence and shed a portion of the way down, so there is even more space beyond that, which would probably be a good spot for a greenhouse.

Back inside and upstairs, the street-level floor features two double bedrooms to the front as well as the main shower room, which has a utility area with built-in storage and alcoves for a washer and dryer.

The main bedroom occupies the entire top floor with an enviable walk-through wardrobe – fitted with racks and shelving – that leads to an en-suite shower room.

The property is in a prime location to access the town’s many amenities, including cafes, pubs, restaurants and shops as well as Páirc Tailteann for GAA matches and the Solstice Arts Centre for theatre and gigs. There are three primary schools and two secondary schools within a 10-minute walk from the house.

To stretch the legs a bit farther, there is also the Ramparts walk along the river Boyne and the Blackwater Park.