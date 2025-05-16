Renovated Kilmainham redbrick close to new children’s hospital for €645,000

Address : 5 Lorne Terrace, Brookfield Street, Kilmainham, Dublin 8 Price : €645,000 Agent : O'Mahony Auctioneers

It may be six years late and coming in at a cost four times more than initially planned, but it looks like the new children’s hospital in Dublin 8 is planned to finally open to patients in 2026. With the oval-shaped building now well-established on the city’s skyline, the next issue will be for the thousands of nurses, doctors and key workers looking for accommodation close to their new workplace.

The eventual opening of the 160,000sq m hospital is expected to lead to increased demand for housing in the surrounding area, so this might be a good time to invest before the Dublin 8 property market gets too hot.

Number 5 Lorne Terrace on Brookfield Street has the hospital at the end of the road. It is being sold by O’Mahony Auctioneers with an asking price of €645,000. The 103sq m (1,108sq ft) redbrick is fresh from a full renovation and comes with an A2 energy rating.

The owner bought the house in 2023 and completely gutted it and rebuilt it again, raising roofs and lowering floors to allow for as much light and space as possible. It is unusual to get a house in this area that is finished to such exacting standards, but at the time, the owner was planning to stay in the house long-term so designed it for himself. Future plans have changed recently, however, and he is now following friends farther afield.

The two-bedroom house has a small, railed garden to the front and a porch on the front entrance. The hallway has a herringbone floor with the open-plan living area to the right. The kitchen is to the front of the house and is fully fitted with sage-green units and comes with a fridge-freezer, oven with hob and dishwasher. The dining area is on the other side of the breakfast bar and has a wood-burning stove.

Two steps lead down to the livingroom, which is filled with light thanks to the overhead roof light and the double glass sliding doors at the back that open out to a gravelled patio. Hidden away in the middle of the open-plan room is a utility and guest toilet.

Upstairs there is a bathroom and two bedrooms, with the main bedroom having an en suite shower room. A full staircase has been built to give access to an attic room, which has been nicely converted and is large enough for a single bed and desk.

The upgrades in the house include wiring, plumbing, air-to-water heating system with underfloor heating, and solar panels to the roof. The new sash windows are triple-glazed and there is wiring for an electric car charging point.

The hospital is 200m away, with Kilmainham, Rialto village and the War Memorial Gardens all a short walk away.