Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Meath from €325,000 to €1.495m

53 Rialto Cottages, Rialto, Dublin 8

€325,000, DNG

This midterrace, one-bedroom cottage is on a sweet blossom-filled side street in Rialto, within a few minutes of the Fatima red-line Luas stop. Well laid out with high ceilings and large windows, the D1-rated house measures about 48sq m (516sq ft) and opens into the livingroom with kitchen to the rear, leading out to a 6.5sq m patio.

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

5 Cecil Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin 3

€525,000, Quillsen

This E2-rated two-bedroom end-terrace redbrick, 72sq m (775sq ft) in size, with attic conversion, has oodles of charm including a curved conservatory off the kitchen that gets evening sun. The principal bedroom spans the width of the house and the second bedroom steps down into a sunroom-style home office.

On view: By appointment at quillsen.ie

91 Ballymun Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 9

€995,000, MoveHome

Close to the junction with Griffith Avenue, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom Edwardian has leaded windows in its front door, timber fire surrounds and polished floorboards. Extending to 220sq m with an attic conversion, the D2-rated home has an enormous garden. The L-shaped space extends to 30m with a second secret garden, 39m long at a right angle off the main one.

On view: By appointment at movehome.ie

156 The Beech, Trimbleston, Goatstown, Dublin 14

€1.495m, Sherry FitzGerald

This light-filled three-bedroom, three-bathroom corner penthouse apartment, one of only four at the Sorohan-built development, has high ceilings and a good balance to its layout. It is laid out over 189sq m (2,035sq ft) plus an attic room, and has a large wraparound balcony with panoramic views of the mountains, sea and the city.

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Hurdlestown, Kells, Co Meath

€445,000, T & J Gavigan

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow extends to 142sq m (1,528sq ft) and is on about an acre of gorgeous grounds. It is set well back from the Navan road, at Hurdlestown, just off the Clonee to north of Kells M3 motorway. The E1-rated house has large windows and is well laid out with accommodation to the left of the front entrance.