What will €210,000 buy in France, Spain, Montenegro, Morocco or Co Tipperary?

In the hamlet of Menetou-sur-Nahon in the picturesque Indre department of the Centre-Val de Loire and about equidistant from Tours and Orleans, this four-bedroom, all-en-suite detached house extending to 160sq m (1,722sq ft) is on about an acre of land and has an outdoor swimming pool. The nearest food market is on Saturdays in Chabris, 4km away. The beautiful Valencay Chateau is a 10-minute drive away.

Set between two mountain ranges, the Galtees and the Knockmealdowns this corner of Co Tipperary borders counties Waterford and Limerick. Number 3 The Gables in Ballylooby is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom terraced house extending to 117 sq m (1,2750 sq ft) that boasts a B2 Ber. It has a back garden and is within a three-minute walk of the village national school. Cahir railway station is 9km away. It is for sale by auction on Thursday, May 15th.

AMV €210,000 Agent bidX1.com

Spain: Galicia

Perched on the northern Galician coast, on the shores of the Cantabrian Sea is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom detached house in the heart of Marina Lucense. Just 7km from both Foz and Burela, it has direct access to the small beach and is adjacent to a pier you can dive off at high tide. The smartly decorated property, set over two floors, features an outdoor terrace and extends to about 135sq m (1,453sq ft).

Montenegro: Tivat

The tourist resort of Tivat, on coastal Montenegro’s Bay of Kotor, is a yachting and watersports paradise. It has a large marina and high above it in the residential area of Mezina is this two-bedroom, one-bathroom property that boasts views of the sea across the surrounding red terracotta roofscape. It extends to 96sq m (1,033sq ft) and is being sold fully furnished and comes with one parking space.

Morocco: Essaouira

On the outskirts of the port and resort city of Essaouira, on Morocco’s Atlantic coast, is this three-bedroom, three-bathroom, detached villa that comes with a swimming pool where you can cool off after a day spent on the water enjoying the Alizée trade winds that make the city’s crescent-shaped beach such a magnet for wind, kite and sea-surfers. The property, in Ounagha, 23km from the metropolis, extends to 240sq m and has a contemporary design.