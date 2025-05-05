Light-filled modern mews with home office in Bray for €650,000

Address : The Mews, Wilford Court, Bray, Co Wicklow Price : €650,000 Agent : DNG

Tucked away in a corner of the Wilford Court apartment complex is this light-filled two-bedroom mews with a home office and a good-sized south-facing back garden. Originally built at the end of an extensively long garden of a house on the main road, the modern A-rated mews was bought new by its current owner in 2017 and he has kept it in impeccable condition.

The Mews, Wilford Court extends to 102sq m (1,098sq ft) and is likely to appeal to a single person, a couple or a small family who want a low-maintenance home with a dedicated work-from-home space near the popular and vibrant seaside town of Bray. It is on the market seeking €650,000 through DNG.

The town is filled with cafes, shops and restaurants – the mile-long promenade and the Dart station are about a 20-minute walk from the house – and trains from Bray take about 40 minutes to reach Pearse Station in Dublin city. It is also a short drive from the N11/M50.

Aerial view

Entrance

Home office

Kitchen

Dining area

Living area

Living area

From the exterior, painted in the lightest grey with accents of darker grey, the palette throughout the home is fresh, with white walls and light laminate wood-effect flooring, ready for a new owner to make their mark.

The first room on the right off the hall is a small office room, with light from a window above the desk. Further down the hall is a good-sized downstairs loo with a built-in wood-effect vanity unit and large cabinet.

The hub of this home – an open-plan kitchen/living/diningroom – sits to the back of the house, flooded with light from its south-facing aspect and floor-to-ceiling glazing. The kitchen occupies the centre of the layout and features a quartz-walled island with storage and modern grey gloss units. The dining space is allocated a squared-off area with a window to the right of the kitchen.

Bedroom

Bedroom

Bathroom

Back garden

The living area is to the rear, with natural light flowing in from a window on each of its three walls. The seaside-chic interior style really suits the space and creates a relaxing atmosphere. The living area opens out to the paved back garden that has a high trellis to the rear and hedges and tall trees on either side for privacy. You could easily swing open the living area doors and have guests wander in and out for a barbecue in the summer.

Back inside, the two double bedrooms upstairs are en suite: the one to the rear has an en suite shower room while the one to the front has an en suite bathroom with a full-size bath and navy-blue Moroccan-style tiling underfoot.

The owner says he has rarely had to turn on the radiators upstairs as the warmth from the underfloor heating on the ground floor rises to heat the entire home.

In addition, the property has access to two underground parking spaces.