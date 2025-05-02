What will €100,000 buy in Italy, France, Spain, Sweden and Co Leitrim?

Italy: Tuscany

From its private, paved terrace, Casa delle Volte has stellar views over the Tuscan hills. The 50sq m (538sq ft) one-bedroom ground-floor apartment within a recently restored stone building is on the edge of the village of Prota and one of four units that comes with shared access to a swimming pool. Crespiano is also within walking distance. Genoa airport is 132km away. Price: €90,000. Agent: larchitrave.com

Beagh Dromahair Co Leitrim, Ireland

Ireland: Co Leitrim

Situated in rural north Leitrim, about 10km from Dromahair, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom, detached cottage sits on over four acres of land. Extending to 86sq m (926sq ft) with a G Ber, it includes a long light-filled livingroom, separate kitchen with living area and a big bathroom. On the land there is a polytunnel, large stone-built outbuildings and a timber chalet. By auction in June, date TBC. Price AMV €100,000. Agent: dmauctions.com

France, Deux Sevres, Les Forges

France: Les Forges

Fancy lording it up in a historic château? This 75sq m (807sq ft) two-bedroom, one-bathroom, duplex apartment on the second floor delivers architectural features aplenty including dramatic staircases, double-height vaulted ceiling with exposed timber beams, and stone walls. The French property comes with access to eight hectares of grounds, a communal swimming pool and tennis courts. Price: €95,000. Agent: beauxvillages.com

Spain, Asturias, El Llano, Quirós

Spain: Quirós

For those that like hiking and rock climbing this two-bedroom, two-bathroom stone house in the Spanish village of Quirós, in the heart of the Valles del Oso, offers a base that includes an open-plan kitchen/livingroom on the ground floor and two double bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor, where a small terrace frames views towards Pena Rueda and the Ubinas mountains. Price: €100,000, reduced from €110,000. Agent: spanishpropertynorth.com

Sweden, Norrtälje, Yxlan

Sweden: Yxlan

This three house, five-bedroom, one-bathroom property, on the island of Yxlan, offers intergenerational adventures for those that love being by the sea and the great outdoors. Within the Stockholm northern archipelago, with frequent ferries to the mainland, the accommodation, which totals 156sq m (1,679sq ft), is basic. Only one of the houses has a toilet. There is no car parking either, but the property comes with a jetty where you can moor a boat. Price: €95,400. Agent: magnussonmakleri.se