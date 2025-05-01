New Castlepark Manor scheme in Dalkey with apartments from €750,000 and houses from €1.75m

When motor dealer Frank Keane’s Dalkey home was put up for sale in 2018, it was thought unlikely that the house and its one-acre garden would become the subject of a redevelopment, owing to the lack of access to the Richmond site. Fast-forward seven years, and that access issue has been resolved following the demolition of the original house and its replacement with Castlepark Manor, which will be a scheme of 10 houses and 14 apartments when complete.

Designed by Tyler Owens Architects, the original house has been knocked and Castlepark Manor is being built on the plot that backs on to Hyde Park. Construction is well under way at the development and the 10 houses are all close to shell stage. The floors of the apartments have been poured, and it is expected that Castlepark Manor will be complete by May next year.

Three houses and four apartments at the scheme have just been released on to the market through agent Vincent Finnegan. The houses range in price from €1.75 million to €2.25 million, and the apartments are from €750,000 up to €1.525 million for the penthouses.

Computer-generated image of two-storey house types

Computer-generated image of streetscape

Computer-generated image of the exterior of houses

Computer-generated image of houses with balconies

The semidetached houses differ in size and elevation. The smallest is a three-bedroom house over two storeys. There are also three- and four-bedroom house types set out over three levels, and the largest are four-bedroom properties with four floors of living space.

The living areas in the houses are open plan and the bedrooms are en suite. Balconies, gardens and barbecue areas will be a feature of all of the new homes, with sizes depending on where on the site the property is situated.

The 14 apartments will be housed in a four-storey block at the entrance to the development. There are one-, two- and three-bedroom units on offer. The two penthouse apartments have three bedrooms and a study, along with outdoor terraces. There are also some two-bedroom types that have a library or study, and a one-bedroom apartment with an office.

The fittings will be high-end with kitchens and bespoke joinery by Michael Farrell, appliances will be by Gaggenau and Blanco, and Kahrs engineered oak floors will be fitted in the living areas.

Windows and doors will be Crittal-style Aluclad by Carlson and the main entrance doors will be composite for extra security and durability. The energy-efficient homes will have smart technology installed, and each property is being built with high levels of insulation and airtightness.

The location is quiet and residential with schools such as Castle Park and Loreto within walking distance. Dalkey village is less than 10 minutes away on foot and a walk to the Dart station will take 15 minutes.