What will €90,000 buy in Portugal, Spain, France, Italy and Donegal?

10 Railway Court, Pearse Road, Letterkenny, Co Donegal
Alanna Gallagher
Fri Mar 28 2025 - 05:00

Ireland: Letterkenny

Number 10 Railway Court on Letterkeny’s Pearse Road is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment on the second floor. Facing north towards the town’s cathedral, it features a nicely appointed open-plan room with sage-green kitchen units. The 1997-built property has a C2 Ber and measures 48sq m (516sq ft).

Price €89,000

Agent Glen Estates

Portugal: Alentejo
This typical Alentejo-style two-bedroom, one-bathroom detached bungalow is in a village called Joao Serra, near the town of Castro Verde, about an hour’s drive from the beaches of the Algarve. The townhouse would benefit from upgrading but has lovely well-proportioned rooms, fireplaces, sloping beamed ceilings and classic tiled floors. It is on the edge of the village, surrounded by rolling countryside, and includes a small terrace.

Price €95,000

Agent divine-home.co.uk

Spain: Sedella
This is a traditional-style two-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse on the paved streets of Sedella, an inland town in Malaga province, about a 45-minute drive to the coast at Torre del Mar. While it has been recently upgraded, the renovation didn’t include a kitchen. A blue spiral staircase leads from the hall to the accommodation and there is scope to add a roof terrace, subject to planning permission.

Price €87,000

Agent sfproperties.es

France: Sauzé-entre-Bois
This charming double-fronted three-bedroom, one-bathroom house in the market town of Sauzé-Vaussais in western France, about 150km east of La Rochelle, extends to 93sq m (1,001sq ft). It includes a separate kitchen, an L-shaped dining/livingroom with French doors opening out to the back garden, and a sizeable garage where there is potential to extend.

Price €82,500

Agent agence-berland-bennett.com

Italy: Trieste
This studio apartment is set high on a hill in Barcola, about 6km north of Trieste. It has a bathroom and separate kitchen and is on the third floor of a concrete building with a lift and a communal garden. It is centrally located, and its real selling point is the view of the Gulf of Trieste from its small balcony, which is off the livingroom, a space that doubles as a bedroom. The property measures 43sq m (462sq ft) and includes an attic space.

Price €100,000

Agent immobiliare.it

