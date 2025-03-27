New three-bed and four-bed houses in Kinsealy from €620,000

Address : Haley’s Hill, Kinsealy, Co Dublin Price : €620,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Following a successful pre-launch in February at Haley’s Hill in Kinsealy, where 11 houses sold off plans, Lagan Homes is releasing a further 20 homes with a showhouse now available to view.

On offer in this phase at the north Co Dublin development are three- and four-bedroom houses.

Selling through Sherry FitzGerald New Homes, the three-bed mid- and end-terrace houses, known as Aspen, are 117sq m (1,262sq ft) and priced from €620,000. The three-bedroom semidetached types, with the same name and floor area, are priced from €645,000.

The four-bed semidetached houses called Sycamore are priced from €760,000, and are laid out over 141sq m (1,520sq ft).

The exterior elevation of the houses is a mixture of brick and render with dark grey roof tiles. High performance UPVC windows and an Ultratech front door with a five-point locking system come as standard.

All houses at Haley’s Hill are A-rated and fitted with a ventilation system and an air source heat pump. Kitchens are designed by Cawleys with thin Shaker-style units and quartz stone worktops. Electrolux appliances including an oven, hob, and an integrated dishwasher and fridge/freezer will come with the kitchen if contracts are signed within 21 days.

Bathrooms are fitted with brushed brass fittings from Emporio Bathrooms, and there will be fitted wardrobes in two bedrooms.

There are timber gates to the rear gardens, which will be seeded and include a paved patio. Three and four-bedroom homes have EV charging provided for at the front driveway.

Buyers of homes in this phase should be able to begin moving in from May, according to the selling agent. Future phases will include two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as duplexes, bringing the total number of homes in the development to 81 when it’s complete.

Kinsealy is located between Portmarnock and Malahide. For potential buyers with children, St Nicholas of Myra NS and the Malahide/Portmarnock Educate Together are just down the road from the development.

An Aldi supermarket is due to be built next to the development, and St Olave’s retail centre is across the road with a creche and a coffee shop. The Pavilions Shopping Centre in Swords, with a Dunnes and Supervalu supermarket, is 5km away.

Malahide Dart station is a seven-minute drive from the development, and Portmarnock village is about a 10-minute drive away, as is access to the M1 and M50.

Open viewings of the three-bedroom showhouse take place on Saturday, noon-2pm.