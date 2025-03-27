New apartments at Ballyroan House in Rathfarnham from €575,000

Address : Ballyroan House, Watson Place, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16 Price : €575,000 Agent : Kelly Walsh

In April of last year, two- and three-storey houses were launched at Watson Place in Rathfarnham in Dublin 16. Named after Joshua Watson, a Dublin tea merchant who owned the original estate, this scheme of 16 houses is almost sold out and most homes already occupied.

Developer Homeland is now ready to release apartments at Ballyroan House, which is the centrepiece of the development. The detached 19th-century property, which was home to Mr Watson, has been restored and extended to accommodate eight apartments.

The fabric of the period home, which dates back to 1850, has been extensively upgraded, without comprising the property’s integrity. The existing pitched roof has been fully refurbished and highly insulated, as has the flat roof on the extension. Timber sash windows with slimline double glazing have been fitted, and the grounds landscaped.

Six of the eight apartments have been released on to the market with agents Kelly Walsh. The bespoke units on offer all have two bedrooms and are priced from €575,000 to €675,000. Ranging in size from 67sq m (721sq ft) to 89sq m (958sq ft), they each come with either a private garden or a balcony.

New owners at the apartments will be living in a building that is still full of character after the meticulous restoration, while also benefiting from upgrades that make it as energy efficient as possible. The listed building is exempt from a Ber rating, but each apartment has a low-energy mechanical ventilation system, and an air-source heat pump.

The ground-floor apartments are heated using a thermostatically controlled underfloor heating system, while the upper floors use the same system but with radiators.

Inside, the finish is first-rate, with high ceilings, large sash windows and newly plastered walls painted in a high-quality matt finish.

The living area of each apartment is open plan, with the kitchen, dining and sittingroom incorporated into the space. The kitchens in each apartment have been custom designed, with a wall of fitted units, quartz countertops and splashback. A separate utility room has extra storage and is plumbed for a washing machine and dryer. Quooker taps and integrated Neff appliances are included with each unit.

Bathrooms come with floor and wall tiles in a neutral colour scheme and pressurised showers with thermostatic valves creating a preset desired temperature.

Each apartment has its own dedicated car parking space enabled for electric vehicle charging, and there are communal bicycle stands on the grounds. There is public open space provided for residents, with landscaping and upkeep covered by a management company.

Ballyroan House is just a few minutes away from Rathfarnham village and 7km from Dundrum Town Centre. There are many sports clubs in the area including Ballyboden St Enda’s GAA, Rathfarnham Athletics Club and Bushy Park Tennis and Padel Club.

The last two apartments at Ballyroan House, which will be one-bedroom units, will be released at a later date.