What will €199,000 buy in France, Italy, Spain, Belize and Tipperary?

One price, home and away: A village home with lush gardens in Brittany, a lakeside retreat in Vagli di Sotto, an apartment with communal pool on Menorca, a beachside condominium in Belize or a cute terraced cottage with sunroom in Roscrea?

9 Saint Cronan’s Terrace, Roscrea Co. Tipperary
Alanna Gallagher
Fri Mar 21 2025 - 05:00

Ireland: Tipperary

Number nine St Cronan’s Terrace in Roscrea town is a small but centrally-located midterrace three-bedroom cottage that extends to 48sq m (516sq ft) and has an E2 Ber. Currently there is a small livingroom to the front leading through to a sizeable kitchen, off which is a north-facing sunroom. Price: €200,000. Agent: REA Seamus Browne

France, Brittany, Cotes d’Armor, Dusult
France: Brittany

Postcard pretty with cut-stone detailing, this four-bedroom, one-bathroom detached home in Dusult on the Cotes d’Armor has a newly fitted kitchen and an interconnecting lounge and diningroom. Extending to 91sq m (979sq ft), it comes with an integrated garage and a summerhouse with surrounding deck. The towns of Carhaix and Callac are a short drive away while Brest airport is an hour’s drive away and St Malo ferry port is two hours away. Price: €199,500. Agent: Agence Newton

Vagli di Sotto, Tuscany, Italy
Italy: Tuscany

A short walk to the village of Vagli di Sotto is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom detached house extending to 14sq m (1,506sq ft) that overlooks a man-made freshwater lake, Lago di Vagli. While the setting appears utterly remote, there is a bar/restaurant a short distance away. The walled city of Lucca is about 65km south. Pisa airport is an 85-minute drive away. Price: €190,000. Agent: Cam Villas

Spain, Menorca between Cala Tirant and Fornells
Spain: Menorca

On Menorca’s north coast, between Cala Tirant and Fornells lies the centre of Playa de Fornells, where this second-floor one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, designed in the Mediterranean style with whitewashed walls and olivewood terraces, is for sale. It includes a shaded balcony, use of a communal pool and terracotta-tiled terraces overlooking the sea. Price: €198,000. Agent: Bonnin Sanso

Belize, Sapphire Coast
Belize: Sapphire Beach

On the top of this central American tropical state this semidetached one-bedroom condo at Sapphire Beach Resort, is about 16km north of San Pedro town. Spanning 67 square metres (722sq ft) it includes a shaded porch, vaulted ceilings in both its open-plan kitchen/livingroom and bedroom. Amenities include communal pool and is within minutes of the water where there is a jetty for watersports. Price: €188,745 (US$205,000) Agent: Keller Williams

