Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Louth, from €575,000 to €1.1m

24 Fitzgerald Street, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6

€575,000, SherryFitzGerald

A two-bedroom, one-bathroom terraced yellow-brick house in a warren of similar homes all within minutes of the walks along the Grand Canal, the eateries of Clanbrassil Street and easy reach of Rathmines. Smartly appointed, the D2-rated property extends to 68sq m (731sq ft) and includes a separate kitchen and sittingroom.

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

9 Estate Avenue, Merrion, Dublin 4

€685,000, Tom O’Higgins

This pretty two-bedroom, one-bathroom 19th-century cut-stone cottage is in a small estate off Merrion Road next to St Vincent’s University Hospital and within a short walk of the Merrion Shopping Centre. Extending to 70sq m (753sq ft), it has a vaulted ceiling, kitchen, sittingroom and a small west-facing terrace with pedestrian rear access. It’s Ber-exempt.

On view: By appointment at tomohiggins.ie

2 Glenavy Park, Terenure, Dublin 6W

€1.1m, DNG

Located off Terenure Road East, a two-minute walk from the Kimmage Cross Roads, this is a sizeable, double-fronted detached five-bedroom, three-bathroom house with an F Ber rating in need of upgrading. Set in a cul-de-sac and extending to 183sq m (1,969sq ft), it has three reception rooms, a kitchen and a south-facing front garden.

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

4 The Links, Seapoint, Termonfeckin, Co Louth

€575,000, Shane Black Properties

Built in 1998, this detached dormer three-bedroom, two-bathroom, bungalow overlooks Seapoint Golf Course, just south of the village. It has a C1 Ber, extends to 156sq m (1,679sq ft) and has a double-height livingroom with views of the Irish Sea from the upstairs rooms. The dunes at Seapoint beach are less than a five-minute walk away.

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

14 Thormanby Lodge, Howth, Dublin 13

€895,000, Gallagher Quigley

Set in a cul-de-sac to the eastern side of the peninsula, this 1970s detached four-bedroom, two-bathroom house is on the edge of the village, about a 25-minute walk from the Dart station. It has sea views to the front. Extending to 164sq m (1,765sq ft) with an E1 Ber rating, the property would benefit from modernisation and could be extended to the side, subject to planning permission.

On view: By appointment at gallagherquigley.ie