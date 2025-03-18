Stylish Sandymount end-of-terrace redbrick for €1.35m

Address : 11 Holyrood Park, Sandymount, Dublin 4 Price : €1,350,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

View this property on MyHome.ie

Number 11 Holyrood Park is the last house on a quiet cul-de-sac in Sandymount. The location at the end of the terrace means it is the only property along this stretch that has a front driveway.

The owners were not aware of how big the front garden actually was when they bought the Dublin 4 house back in 2016. The gardens, front and back, were so overgrown that it was difficult to get a sense of what lay behind. Now that all the growth has been cut back and the front of the house can be appreciated, it is one of their favourite things about the property.

The driveway has been gravelled and the borders, which are full of colour, are a mix of mature planting and newer shrubs. The facade of the Edwardian property has been recently repointed and there is a small seating area to the side to make the most of the south/west-facing orientation.

The front door was past its best when the renovations began, so the owners had a new one made to replicate it using the original stained glass. The colours in the hallway set the tone for what lies ahead, with a mix of curated shades from the Farrow & Ball range used to great effect throughout the house.

READ MORE

When the owners moved in, they lifted all the old carpets and had the floors sanded and stained. A new roof was installed, and new windows were fitted.

Interior designer Suzie McAdam, who used to be a judge on RTÉ‘s Home of the Year, advised on the decorating of the 141sq m (1,518sq ft) house, with the result being a home that has retained its character through clever use of colours, furnishings and careful restoration.

The livingroom is at the front of the house with a large bay window and a feature fireplace with tiled inset. The original pocket doors open into the diningroom that also has a fireplace, and a patio door out to the garden.

A new kitchen was custom-built by a local joiner and painted in Farrow and Ball’s Studio Green. There is a utility room off the kitchen for a washing machine and dryer, with access to both the front and back gardens. There is also a bathroom beyond this with an electric shower.

Upstairs there are three double bedrooms and one single. The family bathroom has rolltop bath and a walk-in shower.

Front door

Hallway

Livingroom

Diningroom

Kitchen

Main bedroom

Rear garden

The original garage at the back of the garden was knocked by the owners and a new one built in its place. It is currently being used as a home gym and for storage, but as it is wired and plumbed, it would also make a decent home office away from the house.

The garden has been landscaped with a patio just outside the house and a path down to the garage with plants and a lawn on either side. There is pedestrian access from the garden on to Oaklands Park.

Number 11 is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald with an asking price of €1.35m. A new combi-boiler and Hive heating system were installed last year and there is an EV charger in the front driveway, taking the house to a D2 energy rating.

An added extra that may pique the interest of some buyers is that the property comes with full planning permission for a single-storey rear extension and an attic conversion, which will expire in two years.

The Dart station is at the end of the road and Sandymount village is less than 10 minutes on foot. Meta headquarters, the RDS and the Aviva Stadium are all a within a short walking distance from Holyrood Park.

The owners are staying local, but they will always look back on their years at number 11 with fondness.

“The location of the house at the end of the road has been amazing. We would close the gate and let the kids play in the garden. It is so quiet and private. We love Sandymount and the community, so we won’t be going far.”