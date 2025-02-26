Fine three-bed restored and extended cottage in Glenageary for €825,000

Address : The Lodge, 1 Holmston Avenue, Glenageary, Co Dublin Price : €825,000 Agent : Janet Carroll Estate Agent

Images on planning applications – submitted in 2016/2017 – for 1 Holmston Avenue in Glenageary show exactly what the current owners purchased in 2014. According to the Property Price Register, they paid €367,000 for what was essentially a 63sq m four-room detached cottage with a storeroom to the side. Planning applications, submitted by Hughes Planning and Development Consultants, described the house as “in a bad state of repair both internally and externally” on a site described as “overgrown and unkempt”.

“We saw it had huge potential and there was a bit of magic about it that we were drawn to,” say the owners, who are now in search of another project.

It was also the history of the place that drew them to what was four rundown, cold rooms. “We had heard that it was the original gardener’s gate lodge for Holmston House [one of Glenageary’s original grand dames that lies to the rear, in Glenageary Woods] and was bequeathed to the gardener and his family. Some of our older neighbours remember the family and used to refer to our house as ‘Little Holmston,’” the owners say.

Today known as the Lodge, it bears little resemblance to what they purchased in 2014 as it now has a fine extension to the side, and the entire place has been renovated and refurbished into what is on offer today: a fine three-bedroom restored cottage that marries period details with contemporary comforts.

The renovation work was a family affair as “brothers, fathers and uncles” were on hand to help with restoration, and the property retains some charming details as a nod to its original form.

Inside the pale-green front door, a hallway with generous ceilings is flanked by two bedrooms, the principal of which has a fine bay window overlooking the front.

Beyond is a third bedroom/study along with a family bathroom and separate utility.

When renovating, the couple found original brickwork under old plaster in the hallway. Now repointed, it adds interest and texture to the hallway, as does the lovely polished flooring underneath, which was sourced from Kilkenny Architectural Salvage & Antiques. “It came from a dance hall in Canada, and you can still see the heel marks where women would have danced. Every piece of the floor is also stamped with a Canadian mark beneath,” says the owner.

A lovely half-door marks the point at which old and new parts of this 90sq m (970sq ft) property meet.

In contrast with the period details is a contemporary 32sq m kitchen and livingroom, itself marked externally with new red brick and Aluclad windows (windows in the old part are wooden sash – exact replicas of the originals – handmade by Kells Traditional Timber Windows and Doors).

Illuminated by two large roof lights, this new open-plan space comprises a U-shaped kitchen to the front, a dining area in the centre and a comfortable living area to the back, warmed by a feature gas fire. From here there is access to the south-facing granite patio through a set of French doors.

Out front the property, which lies on the southern side of Holmston Avenue immediately adjacent to the junction at Glenageary Road, now has smart electric gates, behind which there is parking for one car.

The owners have loved the accessibility of their home – which has a bus stop close by and is a six-minute walk to Dart stations at Sandycove and Glenageary – and the neighbourhood with its “great sense of community – especially the local Cuala [GAA] club” for kids.

In search of another project, the owners have placed their B3-rated home on the market through Janet Carroll seeking €825,000.