What will €185,000 buy in Mexico, Crete, Spain, France and Clare?

Famed for its beaches and the ruins of an ancient Mayan port, Tulum, on the Caribbean coast of the Yucatán peninsula, is home to Aldea Savia, a new apartment development that is both family- and pet-friendly. It includes this two-bed, two-bath duplex apartment of 78sq m (850sq ft) and a further 55sq m of roof terrace along with communal pools.

2 Cois na Scoile, Kilmihil. Co Clare

Ireland: Co Clare

Painted a raspberry-ripple pink, number 2 Cois na Scoile in the village of Kilmihil is a two-bedroom, three-bathroom, terraced house that was built in about 2007. It boasts a B3 Ber and is well appointed. There are both primary and secondary schools on your doorstep, which is where you also park your car. The house extends to 94sq m (1,011sq ft).

Greece: Crete

This renovated one-bedroom apartment is in Platanias, about 10km west from the city of Chania. Extending to 52sq metres (559sq feet), it also comes with a separate 42sq m one-bed unit. The building is on a sloping site and the apartments share a spacious courtyard. The town has a kilometres-long, sandy Blue Flag beach.

Spain: Murcia

This village is named after its patron saint, San Cayetano, and is in the Torre-Pacheco area of Murcia on the Mediterranean Costa Cálida. This three-bedroom semidetached villa is in a small estate of about 30 houses. The nearest beach is about 5km away at Los Alcázares, a spa town on the western shores of the Mar Menor. There’s a municipal pool in the village open in July and August. Alicante airport is about a 90km drive away.

France: Gagnac-sur-Cère

If you’re looking to escape the world in a charming part of France, this rustic residence offers acres of personality. On an elevated woodland site, about a 10-minute drive from Gagnac-sur-Cère in the Lot valley, the main house has an open-plan ground floor. Upstairs is one bedroom with a second on the mezzanine. There’s also an artists' studio with a separate entrance. The roof, heating, lighting and septic tank need attention. The house and studio extend to 125sq m (1,345sq ft).