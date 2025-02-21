ResidentialTake 5

What will €185,000 buy in Mexico, Crete, Spain, France and Clare?

A duplex on the Yucatán peninsula, two apartments for the price of one in Crete and more

Mexico, Yucatán, Tulum, Aldea Savia
Mexico, Yucatán, Tulum, Aldea Savia
Fri Feb 21 2025 - 05:00

Mexico: Tulum

Famed for its beaches and the ruins of an ancient Mayan port, Tulum, on the Caribbean coast of the Yucatán peninsula, is home to Aldea Savia, a new apartment development that is both family- and pet-friendly. It includes this two-bed, two-bath duplex apartment of 78sq m (850sq ft) and a further 55sq m of roof terrace along with communal pools.

2 Cois na Scoile, Kilmihil. Co Clare
2 Cois na Scoile, Kilmihil. Co Clare

Ireland: Co Clare

Painted a raspberry-ripple pink, number 2 Cois na Scoile in the village of Kilmihil is a two-bedroom, three-bathroom, terraced house that was built in about 2007. It boasts a B3 Ber and is well appointed. There are both primary and secondary schools on your doorstep, which is where you also park your car. The house extends to 94sq m (1,011sq ft).

Greece: Crete
Greece: Crete

Greece: Crete

This renovated one-bedroom apartment is in Platanias, about 10km west from the city of Chania. Extending to 52sq metres (559sq feet), it also comes with a separate 42sq m one-bed unit. The building is on a sloping site and the apartments share a spacious courtyard. The town has a kilometres-long, sandy Blue Flag beach.

Spain: Murcia
Spain: Murcia

Spain: Murcia

This village is named after its patron saint, San Cayetano, and is in the Torre-Pacheco area of Murcia on the Mediterranean Costa Cálida. This three-bedroom semidetached villa is in a small estate of about 30 houses. The nearest beach is about 5km away at Los Alcázares, a spa town on the western shores of the Mar Menor. There’s a municipal pool in the village open in July and August. Alicante airport is about a 90km drive away.

France: Gagnac-sur-Cère
France: Gagnac-sur-Cère

France: Gagnac-sur-Cère

If you’re looking to escape the world in a charming part of France, this rustic residence offers acres of personality. On an elevated woodland site, about a 10-minute drive from Gagnac-sur-Cère in the Lot valley, the main house has an open-plan ground floor. Upstairs is one bedroom with a second on the mezzanine. There’s also an artists' studio with a separate entrance. The roof, heating, lighting and septic tank need attention. The house and studio extend to 125sq m (1,345sq ft).

