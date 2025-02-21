Kinsealy three- and four-bed houses close to coast and airport from €590,000

Address : Abbey Green, Kinsealy, County Dublin Price : €590,000 Agent : Kelly Walsh

Abbey Green, which occupies an elevated site overlooking Abbeville – the 18th-century Gandon-designed country house once owned by the late former taoiseach Charles Haughey – is a development of 48 three- and four-bedroom homes, the final phase of which has just been launched to the market.

Agents Kelly Walsh are handling the sale of the Jackie Greene Construction scheme, described as “low density, very private and [in a] meticulously landscaped environment”.

The location, a five-minute drive from the M50 and M1, is just 10-minutes from Dublin Airport, so may well interest international commuters. Both Portmarnock and Malahide Dart stations are within a 10-minute drive – and the train journey to the city centre takes 20-30 minutes.

In terms of amenities, beaches stretch from Portmarnock and Malahide up to Portrane and Rush with an abundance of locations for walking, cycling and hiking.

Six house types are offered in the development, including three- and four-bedroom detached, semidetached and terraced units.

Prices for the three-bedroom houses, ranging from 105sq m-128sq m (1,130sq ft-1,138sq ft) start at €590,000, while the last available four-bedroom house is priced at €725,000.

Homes, which were designed by architectural firm Mcorm, have good-sized gardens with space out front for two vehicles.

There is one detached four-bedroom unit extending to 154sq m, which is priced at €725,000. It has a formal livingroom to the front opposite a dual-aspect study. To the rear is a large open-plan kitchen, dining and informal living area, which opens to a rear patio and garden.

Terraced homes

Livingroom

Kitchen/dining area

Kitchen and living area

There is one three-bedroom detached unit available

Main bedrooms are en suite

Upstairs are four bedrooms; three doubles – the principal of which is en suite – with a walk-in wardrobe and a single bedroom alongside a family bathroom.

At 128sq m, semidetached three-bedroom units – of which there are six available – have a similar layout minus the study, with two doubles (one en suite), a single bedroom and main bathroom upstairs.