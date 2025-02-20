Light-filled two-bed in Phibsborough makes for great city home for €425,000

Address : 63 St Ignatius Road, Phibsborough, Dublin 7 Price : €425,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

View this property on MyHome.ie

Binns Bridge on the northside of Dublin was at the centre of a social media craze last month that involved cherry tomatoes of all things. The viral phenomenon started with one single TikTok post showing slices of the fruit stuck to the bridge wall at the Royal Canal during frosty weather.

It didn’t take long for people to arrive, bringing “offerings” of tomatoes in all forms and creating a shrine of sorts. The tomato-laden bridge ended up with its own Eircode and Google Maps entry.

Some labelled it absurd, while others considered it to be a form of art. Throughout the whole thing, residents of St Ignatius Road had front-row seats for the tourist attraction that was unfolding at the end of the road. Number 63 has just come on the market, but sadly too late for anyone who liked the idea of living close to the tomato installation, which is no more.

Livingroom

Galley kitchen

St Ignatius Road has Drumcondra village at one end and Phibsborough at the other. It is adjacent to the Royal Canal, which was built between Dublin and Longford at the turn of the 18th century to connect the Liffey and Shannon rivers. The 2.1km section of the greenway that will link Phibsborough to North Strand is under construction as part of the Greater Dublin Area Cycle Network Plan.

READ MORE

The houses on St Ignatius Road were built in about 1904. Number 63 is a terraced redbrick with a floor area of 50sq m (538sq ft).

Main bedroom

Bedroom

You enter straight into the cosy livingroom, which has a wood-burning stove, recessed lighting and laminate flooring. This room leads into the kitchen, in the extension. The galley-style room is filled with natural light thanks to the rooflights and the internal courtyard that sits in the centre of the house.

The kitchen may be small, but it is well equipped, with wall and floor units, a built-in oven, dishwasher, fridge-freezer, hob and a washing machine.

Behind this is the bathroom, or wet room, which is fully tiled and comes with a large vanity unit for storage.

Bathroom

Courtyard

Upstairs are two bedrooms, both with wooden floors, cast-iron fireplaces and built-in wardrobes.

The south-facing courtyard is a private outdoor area that is big enough to accommodate a table and chairs, adding to the floor area of the kitchen when the doors can be left open on a good day.

There is disc parking on the street outside, although a car in this part of the city is not a necessity. There are numerous bus routes running from Drumcondra Road, with the train station also just 500m away and the Luas at Phibsborough is 1.2km in the other direction.

The current owners bought the house in 2017 and have loved the location.

“The range of cafes and pubs that have opened or renovated since we moved in is amazing – places like The Bernard Shaw, The Bald Eagle and Two Boys Brew are just around the corner. The street itself is very quiet, we have lovely neighbours and walking into town only takes 15 minutes, which is a fantastic bonus.”

Number 63 has an E2 Ber rating, which may need to be addressed, and comes to the market with an asking price of €425,000 through agents Sherry FitzGerald.