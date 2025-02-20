New three- and four-bed houses in coastal village of Lusk from €485,000

Address : Regles, Ministers Road, Lusk, Co Dublin Price : €485,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

The development of the village of Lusk in north county Dublin was based around the Essex Design Guide, which aims to put residents first.

The idea is to promote healthy and active living, so green spaces and safe pedestrianised areas are to the forefront of the design.

In Lusk, cars are channelled out to the ring road, with pedestrians and cyclists using the paths into the village, and the results are clear to see. Even though the town has seen a lot of development in the last couple of decades, it retains a village feel.

New housing schemes here have been designed with homes that are different shapes and sizes in an effort to keep the landscape interesting. The latest one to come on the market in Lusk by Dwyer Nolan has managed to continue with this trend by building homes of different elevations and facades.

Kitchen/diningroom

Kitchen in four-bed house

On offer in this first release at Regles is a mix of 41 three- and four-bedroom houses.

The Rockabill is the three-bedroom midterrace and end-terrace house type with a floor area of 108sq m-113sq m (1,165sq ft–1,215sq ft) and is priced from €485,000.

The three-bedroom semidetached unit, known as The Saltee, measures 121sq m–124sq m (1,307sq ft – 1,333sq ft) with prices from €525,000.

The Shenick is the three-bedroom semidetached/detached house priced from €500,000 and measuring from 128sq m–130sq m (1,377sq ft-1,395sq ft). And lastly, the four-bed mid/end-terrace house type called the Lambay is the largest at approximately 149sq m (1,601sq ft), with prices starting at €550,000.

All homes are A-rated and come with high levels of insulation, an air-source heat pump and triple-glazed windows. They are fitted with contemporary kitchens and painted throughout. Bathrooms have high-quality sanitary ware and tiling on floors and walls.

Livingroom

Each home comes with two parking spaces and a 10-year structural guarantee.

The snagging on this phase is expected to begin at the end of March, with the hope that new owners would be in situ by the summer.

Some of the house types in this phase of Regles will qualify for the Help to Buy scheme as they are priced at €500,000 or less.

The next phase of the development is due before Easter, and will have apartments and duplexes that will all qualify for the Help to Buy and First Home schemes. When complete, there will be approximately 200 units in total at Regles.

Buyers who have been priced out of Swords tend to look towards Lusk for more affordability. The commute into the city is less than 10 minutes longer on the M1 so those struggling to find a home elsewhere in north county Dublin may consider looking at Regles as an alternative.

A regular commuter train from Rush/Lusk into the city takes about 30 minutes and departs every half-hour. The station is 2.8km from the development and has 100 parking spaces. Lusk is also served by the 33, 33X and Fingal Express bus services.

Developer Dwyer Nolan has decades of experience in building new homes with a portfolio full of projects like Hampton Wood in Dublin 11, Santry Place in Dublin 9 and Elmfield in Leopardstown.

Viewings at Regles can be arranged through selling agent Sherry FitzGerald.