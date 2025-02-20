Ground-floor renovated Rathmines home close to schools and amenities for €2.25m

Number 11 Temple Gardens in Rathmines was built in the late 1990s to replicate the Edwardian redbricks in the surrounding area. The architecture and design of the detached property are so spot on that it’s difficult to tell it apart from its neighbours.

It was purpose-built to house two residences – one on the upper floor and the other on the ground floor, with the ground-floor unit now for sale through DNG. The residence above has separate access off Merton Road and its own garden, so this ground-floor home is totally private.

The recently renovated four-bedroom home, which has just come on to the market at €2.25 million, is approached through wrought-iron gates that take you on to the gravelled driveway at the front of the property where there is parking for several cars.

Entrance hallway

Reception room

The double front doors open into the wide hallway with features such as ceiling coving and a dado rail adding to the character. To the right is a reception room with high ceilings, sash windows and a marble fireplace.

READ MORE

To the left of the hall is the more contemporarily styled kitchen/diningroom. It is fitted with a bespoke Woodale kitchen with a large island and handcrafted units with quartz worktops. A custom-made pantry is the perfect storage solution for messy appliances such as coffee makers and toasters. Other built-in appliances include a Miele double oven, warming drawer, Siemens hob, Faber extractor and a Fisher & Paykel drawer dishwasher.

The dining table is in the alcove of the bay window. The shuttered windows provide privacy, and a marble fireplace with stove creates a sense of cosiness. Back out on to the corridor is a large utility room and a guest WC with Trunk wood flooring running throughout all of the above rooms.

Kitchen/diningroom

Open-plan kitchen

Marble fireplace

Halfway down the long hall is a set of double doors that create a division between the living spaces and the bedrooms. There are four carpeted bedrooms on the other side of these doors, as well as a family bathroom with a Victoria & Albert free-standing bath.

The main bedroom has a bay window that overlooks the rear garden and an en suite bathroom. The smallest of the bedrooms is the perfect size for a quiet home office.

The rear garden is accessed from the kitchen and is well screened from neighbouring properties thanks to fencing and a selection of mature trees and shrubs. There is a patio area just outside the main bedroom and there is also side access from the front of the house.

Number 11 comes to the market in mint condition and has a C1 Ber. It is heated using gas-fired central heating and has been installed with an alarm system.

The property is laid out over 212sq m (2,282sq ft), with all the accommodation on one level, making it a nice option for anyone who is downsizing, or “rightsizing” from one of the larger houses in the area. It would also be ideal for someone who travels a lot but requires a secure, low-maintenance property close to the city.

Main bedroom

En-suite bathroom

Rear garden

With four bedrooms, it is definitely large enough to accommodate a family, with nearby schools including Gonzaga, Alexandra’s and Sandford, as well as sports clubs such as Dartry Health Club, Leinster Cricket Club, Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club and Rathmines swimming pool.

Temple Gardens is a quiet road of just 26 houses tucked away between Palmerston Road and Merton Road. It is within walking distance of Rathmines, Rathgar and Ranelagh villages, meaning new owners will be spoiled for choice with the great selection of cafes, restaurants and food shops in the area.

St Stephen’s Green is just over 3km away, while the Cowper Luas stop is just around the corner.