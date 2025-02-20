Four-bed semidetached houses close to Kilkenny city from €420,000

Nyne Park is centred between College Avenue and Callan Road to the west of the city centre

Address : Nyne Park, off Callan Road, Kilkenny City Price : €420,000 Agent : Hooke & MacDonald & Warren McCreery

View this property on MyHome.ie

Located within walking distance to the vibrant heart of Kilkenny city, the final phase of four-bedroom homes in the Cairn-built Nyne Park development are now for sale.

Launched in April last year – when a total of 24 homes were brought to the market – this final phase includes 10 four-bedroom semidetached houses which are now for sale through joint agents Hooke & MacDonald and Warren McCreery. Measuring between 139-140sq m (1,498-1,509sq ft), prices for these houses start at €420,000.

Situated a 25-minute walk or less than a 10-minute drive or cycle from Kilkenny city, Nyne Park is centred between College Avenue and Callan Road to the west of the city centre.

Surrounded by lush countryside with lots of nature walks nearby, commuting to Dublin takes about 90 minutes by car via the M9, while a 35-minute drive or train journey from the city will get you to the centre of Waterford city.

READ MORE

Designed by Meitheal Architects, properties at Nyne Park are light-filled thanks to high ceilings and glazed patio doors on the ground floors. All houses have A2 energy ratings with heat pumps, high levels of insulation and a mechanical extract ventilation system.

Each home is fitted with a contemporary kitchen that opens out to a private garden, a separate utility room and tiled floors and wet areas in the bathrooms, while all double bedrooms have Shaker-style fitted wardrobes. These homes are futureproofed for electric car charging, allowing owners to have more energy-efficient lifestyles.

External facades have a mix of brick and render, while driveways are paved and rear gardens are seeded for lawn. In addition to open spaces with benches for neighbourhood events, there are cycling and pedestrian walkways, and a fully accessible natural play area planted with pollinator-friendly shrubs and trees.

The majority of Nyne Park homes qualify for both the Help to Buy (HTB) and First Home schemes. First-time buyers have the option to apply for the HTB scheme on units priced under the €500,000 threshold, to claim the lesser of €30,000 or 10 per cent of the purchase value of a new home.

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen/dining area

Principal bedrooms are en-suite

With the First Home shared equity initiative, the Government and participating banks pay up to 30 per cent of the cost of a home (or 20 per cent in conjunction with HTB) in an effort to fill the gap between a first-time buyer’s mortgage and the cost of their property. It should be noted that the price ceiling for eligible properties stands at €400,000 in Co Kilkenny.

These homes should also allow buyers to qualify for a green mortgage, which can offer a lower mortgage rate to those buying an energy-efficient home.